5 Things to Do: Mansion tours, holiday lights tours and more this weekend in the Illinois Valley

Photo provided by Starved Rock Lodge

Photo provided by Starved Rock Lodge (Photo provided by Starved Rock Lodge)

By 5 Things to Do in Illinois Valley
  1. Holiday Open House at Hegeler Carus Mansion (La Salle): The Hegeler Carus Mansion will host its Holiday Open House from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, featuring self-guided tours of the decorated main floor. Tickets are $15 per person. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  2. Breakfast with Santa (Oglesby): Starved Rock Lodge in Oglesby will host Breakfast with Santa from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 13. Children can make an ornament and decorate a cookie, in addition to breakfast and meeting with Santa himself. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for kids 4-12. Click here for more information.
  3. Holiday Lights Tour (Oglesby): Starved Rock Lodge will have a Holiday Lights Tour from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14. Enjoy some of the area’s best holiday lights while someone else does the driving. Adults are $25 and kids 10 and under are $20. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  4. Christmas by Candlelight Open House (Ottawa): Experience a Victorian Christmas at the Reddick Mansion in Ottawa from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students in grades K-12. Click here for more information.
  5. Home for the Holidays Light Show (Princeton): The Bureau County Fairgrounds hosts this drive-thru holiday light show Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Christmas Day. Click here for more information.
