5 Things to Do: Mansion tours, holiday lights tours and more this weekend in the Illinois Valley

- Holiday Open House at Hegeler Carus Mansion (La Salle): The Hegeler Carus Mansion will host its Holiday Open House from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13, featuring self-guided tours of the decorated main floor. Tickets are $15 per person. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Breakfast with Santa (Oglesby): Starved Rock Lodge in Oglesby will host Breakfast with Santa from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 13. Children can make an ornament and decorate a cookie, in addition to breakfast and meeting with Santa himself. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for kids 4-12. Click here for more information.
- Holiday Lights Tour (Oglesby): Starved Rock Lodge will have a Holiday Lights Tour from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14. Enjoy some of the area’s best holiday lights while someone else does the driving. Adults are $25 and kids 10 and under are $20. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Christmas by Candlelight Open House (Ottawa): Experience a Victorian Christmas at the Reddick Mansion in Ottawa from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students in grades K-12. Click here for more information.
- Home for the Holidays Light Show (Princeton): The Bureau County Fairgrounds hosts this drive-thru holiday light show Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Christmas Day. Click here for more information.
The Scene