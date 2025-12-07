Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra to perform holiday concert

The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra

The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra )

By Shaw Local News Network

The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform its Holidays Pops: Winter Wonderland concert Dec. 12 and 14.

The first concert is at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12 and the second performance is at 2 p.m. Sunday. Both concerts will be held at the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall on the Northern Illinois University campus. The concerts will include traditional holiday favorites.

Local music ensembles will be featured in the lobby before the concerts, during intermission and following the concerts.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $8 for children and students.

For more information, visit kishorchestra.org.

The SceneMusicDeKalbHolidaysConcertThe Scene - DeKalb CountyDeKalb County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois