Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra to perform holiday concert

The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra )

The Kishwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform its Holidays Pops: Winter Wonderland concert Dec. 12 and 14.

The first concert is at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12 and the second performance is at 2 p.m. Sunday. Both concerts will be held at the Boutell Memorial Concert Hall on the Northern Illinois University campus. The concerts will include traditional holiday favorites.

Local music ensembles will be featured in the lobby before the concerts, during intermission and following the concerts.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $8 for children and students.

For more information, visit kishorchestra.org.