Elgin Symphony Orchestra returns to Raue Center for Holiday Spectacular

Elgin Symphony Orchestra returns to Raue Center for the Arts in downtown Crystal Lake for a Holiday Spectacular concert at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 12. (Photo provided by Raue Center for the Arts. )

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra is unmatched for quality music and a fun, relaxing, cultural experience. From start to finish, the ESO brings world-class, big-city entertainment without the hassles of the big city, according to a news release from Raue Center.

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra is one of the preeminent regional orchestras in the U.S. Since its founding in 1950, the organization has developed a reputation for artistic excellence, innovative programming, and a deep commitment to the social advocacy and economic development of the diverse communities that it serves, according to the release.

“We look forward to continuing our long tradition of bringing our Holiday Spectacular concert to the Raue Center for the Arts,” Marc Thayer, CEO of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra, said in the release. “We are delighted to share the joy of the holiday season through our festive music and give families an opportunity to create lasting memories that often span multiple generations. It’s our pleasure to partner with the Raue Center to make this concert convenient for families in the far northwest suburbs to experience.”

Tickets start at $63 and an $8 processing fee will be applied to the entire order at checkout.

Tickets may be bought online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815-356-9212 or 26 N. Williams St. in downtown Crystal Lake.