Stone Temple Pilots, Lady A, tribute & holiday shows at Genesee Theatre this winter

Waukegan’s Genesee Theatre has a stellar lineup of events happening this winter.
The theatre’s schedule offers a variety of performers, truly bringing something for everyone.
Find fun for the whole family:
Dec. 27 – Michael Carbonaro
Feb. 21, 2026 – The Peking Acrobats
Comedy Shows & More:
Jan. 31, 2026 – I Mom So Hard
Feb. 4, 2026 – Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience
National performers:
Dec. 12 – Matteo Bocelli
Dec. 26 – BoDeans
Jan. 17, 2026 – Stone Temple Pilots
Holiday Shows:
Dec. 6 – An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee
Dec. 7 – RAIN: A Beatles Christmas Tribute
Dec. 10 – Dave Koz & Friends
Dec. 11 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy: Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party
Dec. 13 – Lady A: This Winter’s Night Tour
Dec. 18 & 19 – Dancenter North presents The Magic of The Nutcracker
Dec. 20 – Lindsey Stirling
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit geneseetheatre.com.