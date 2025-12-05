Stone Temple Pilots, Lady A, tribute & holiday shows at Genesee Theatre this winter

The historic Genesee Theatre in downtown Waukegan will welcome a variety of live performances this winter and fall. (Photo provided by Genesee Theatre. )

Waukegan’s Genesee Theatre has a stellar lineup of events happening this winter.

The theatre’s schedule offers a variety of performers, truly bringing something for everyone.

Find fun for the whole family:

Dec. 27 – Michael Carbonaro

Feb. 21, 2026 – The Peking Acrobats

Comedy Shows & More:

Jan. 31, 2026 – I Mom So Hard

Feb. 4, 2026 – Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience

National performers:

Dec. 12 – Matteo Bocelli

Dec. 26 – BoDeans

Jan. 17, 2026 – Stone Temple Pilots

Holiday Shows:

Dec. 6 – An Intimate Evening with David Foster & Katharine McPhee

Dec. 7 – RAIN: A Beatles Christmas Tribute

Dec. 10 – Dave Koz & Friends

Dec. 11 – Big Bad Voodoo Daddy: Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party

Dec. 13 – Lady A: This Winter’s Night Tour

Dec. 18 & 19 – Dancenter North presents The Magic of The Nutcracker

Dec. 20 – Lindsey Stirling

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit geneseetheatre.com.