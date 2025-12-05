Experience winter magic at Broken Oar’s Arctic Winter Bar

Broken Oar Marina's pop-up Arctic Winter Bar, is now open in Port Barrington through Feb. 1. (Photo provided by Broken Oar Marina. )

Broken Oar’s Arctic Winter Bar is back with even more festive fun, cozy vibes and seasonal surprises through Feb. 1.

The Arctic Winter Bar is a one-of-a-kind enclosed outdoor bar, lounge and barn that blends cozy comfort with holiday cheer.

The bar will have an ongoing lineup of live music on the Oar Stage every Thursday through Sunday. Other highlights include the incorporation of the Broken Barn, a spacious 3,000 sq. ft. heated barn, extended holiday hours through New Year’s Eve, and for the first time, full table reservations.

“Each year, we look forward to transforming Broken Oar into a festive escape where guests can celebrate the season in a truly unique way,” said Mike Haber, owner of Broken Oar Inc., in a news release. “With the incorporation of the Broken Barn, live music on the Oar Stage, new reservation options and extended holiday hours, this year’s Arctic Winter Bar is our most exciting yet, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back to experience the magic.”

Guests can sip their way through the season with a festive drink menu featuring specialty craft cocktails including the Winter White Russian, Jingle Juice and Jack Frost, which is mixed with blueberry vodka, blue curacao and topped with Sprite; along with seasonal martinis like the SnowBall, Peppermintini and the Clausmopolitan.

Those looking to warm up can enjoy winter warmers like the Oar Cider or the Slippery Sled. Pair these drinks with Broken Oar’s full food menu featuring favorites like signature burgers, hearty chili, pretzel bites, wings and more.

The Arctic Winter Bar is open Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m., with guests 21 and over only after 10 p.m. Entry is $10, and tickets are available here .

Broken Oar Marina-Bar & Grill is located at 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington.