Cheers! Holiday experiences popping up at bars, restaurants around the suburbs

Prancer’s Pub is back for the season at Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook. (Photo provided by Rachael Watson Photography Inc.)

Holiday experiences are popping-up at bars and restaurants throughout the suburbs. Here are some places to get in the Christmas spirit while maybe enjoying a holiday-themed spirit as well.

Broken Oar Marina's pop-up Arctic Winter Bar, is now open in Port Barrington through Feb. 1. (Photo provided by Broken Oar Marina. )

Arctic Winter Bar

Broken Oar Marina-Bar & Grill in Port Barrington is bringing back its seasonal pop-up Arctic Winter Bar, where you can feel like you’re in a winter wonderland but still be warm while enjoying a cocktail.

Guests can enjoy seasonal sips from a drink menu that features a Winter White Russian, Jingle Juice and the Jack Frost, with blueberry vodka, blue Curacao and Sprite. Wintery martinis include the SnowBall, Peppermintini and the Clausmopolitan.

A lineup of live music hits the Oar Stage every Thursday through Sunday, and the 3,000-square-foot heated Broken Barn on the river has been added to the mix through New Year’s Eve.

The Arctic Winter Bar is open from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday and Friday, and 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. It’s 21-and-older only after 10 p.m. Entry is $10 and tickets are available at TicketLeap.

The holiday season is getting a spirited new twist with the debut of Captain Santa’s Pop-Up Bar, opening Dec. 4 at Pier 91 in Port Barrington, located at 99 Kazimour Drive in Port Barrington. (Photo provided by Rachel Kuna)

Captain Santa’s Pop-Up Bar

Inspired by a turn-of-the-20th-century boat captain who delivered Christmas trees to families in need, Captain Santa’s Pop-Up Bar opens Thursday, Dec. 4, in Port Barrington.

The seasonal holiday experience at Pier 91, 99 Kazimour Drive, transforms more than 4,000 square feet of event space into an immersive Christmas wonderland with festive food and drinks, holiday decor and themed entertainment. Captain Santa’s offers family-friendly fun by day, while catering to adults at night.

The concept was inspired by Captain Herman “Captain Santa” Schuenemann, skipper of what was known as the Christmas Tree Ship. Each December in the early 1900s, Schuenemann sailed from northern Wisconsin to Chicago. He loaded his ship with evergreens for needy families along the Great Lakes, earning him his nickname.

General admission tickets are available for $10 and include a complimentary welcome drink in a keepsake glass. You can pop in to the pop-up Thursdays through Sundays until Jan. 4.

Cortland’s Garage in Arlington Heights is hosting a “Home Alone” pop-up all month. (Photo provided by Meet Chicago Northwest)

Home Alone Pop-Up at Cortland’s Garage

Cortland’s Garage in Arlington Heights welcomes all you filthy animals to a pop-up bar celebrating the holiday classic “Home Alone.” Festive drinks include the Uncle Frank, The Wet Bandits and a nonalcoholic nod to the movie’s star called The Kevin.

Visit the pop-up at 1 N. Vail Ave. until Jan. 1.

JoJo’s Winter Wonderland

Head to JoJo’s Shake Bar in Naperville for over-the-top decor and equally over-the-top holiday shakes and cocktails at JoJo’s Winter Wonderland pop-up.

Festive holiday cocktails include the Frozen Polar Espresso, Jingle Juice and Santa’s Sangria. Bring some friends and tackle the large Christmas Margarita Tree or Biggie Peppermint Espresso.

Events including ornament painting, gingerbread house decorating, mixology classes and pictures with Santa take place throughout the month.

Karas Group Christmas Pop-Ups

Six eateries in the Fox Valley-based Karas Restaurant Group are hosting Christmas pop-ups this year, including “Tinsel Table” at Alexander’s Restaurant in St. Charles, “The Naughty List” at Rookie’s in Hoffman Estates, “Snow Globe Social” at Village Squire in South Elgin, “The Green Guy’s Grotto” at Village Squire in West Dundee, “Jack Frost’s Hideaway” at Squire Ale House in Campton Hills, and “The Knight Before Christmas” at Squire on the Square in Woodstock.

Each location will be decked out, with themed drinks and visits from Christmas luminaries such as Santa throughout December. Visit all six for the chance to win a Karas Christmas champion shirt.

Prancer’s Pub

Prancer’s Pub at Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook is back and bigger with the addition of the Red Nose Lounge and Comet & Cupid Candy Co. in which guests can enjoy specially curated menus, seasonal cocktails, festive small bites and immersive holiday environments.

Another new addition is the Alpenglobe Experience at Prancer’s Pub, a private heated dining globe designed for holiday gatherings, date nights and winter celebrations. The $75-per-person experience includes five family-style shared plates, with exclusive cocktails and sparkling wines available à la carte.

Reservations for the experiences can be made on Tock.

Scratchboard Chalet

Scratchboard Kitchen in Arlington Heights is teaming with KOVAL Distillery for an après-ski themed pop-up called Scratchboard Chalet through Feb. 15.

Guests can enjoy seasonal dining and craft cocktails in a ski-lodge-inspired winter chalet, complete with ski-themed decor, including candles, string lights and plush pillows and blankets, and a ski-lift photo moment. Settle in while sipping one of the KOVAL cocktails, including the Cranberry Gin Spritz, Bourbon Hot Toddy and Brandy Alexander. And order a tabletop s’mores board featuring house-made marshmallows.

There will be special events throughout the season. Reservations are highly encouraged.

Sippin’ Santa

Sippin’ Santa is a tropical Christmas pop-up running through December with more than 60 locations at tiki and craft cocktail bars in North America, including Hala Kahiki Tropical Lounge at 2834 N. River Road in River Grove.

The list of themed cocktails, each served in a special glass or mug, is created by Jeff “Beachbum” Berry. Options include the Sippin’ Santa (aged demerara rum, amaro, lemon, orange, nutmeg and ginger syrups), Frost Bite (tequila, sage, pineapple, lime, cranberry syrup and spiced cranberry bitters), Sugar Plum Mai Tai (Haitian and Nicaraguan rums, lime, orgeat and cinnamon syrups and plum mix) and more.