Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

5 Things to Do: ‘Joy to the World’ in La Salle, Holiday Lights in Princeton and more

Cars travel through the entrance of the Home for the Holidays Light Show at the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton.

Cars travel through the entrance of the Home for the Holidays Light Show at the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton. (Derek Barichello)

By 5 Things to Do in Illinois Valley
  1. “Joy to the World: A Holiday Revue to Benefit the Auditorium” (La Salle): Celebrate the holidays with performances from local singers, instrumentalists and dancers in this holiday benefit show for Stage 212 in La Salle. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 and Sunday, Dec. 7. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
  2. O Christmas Tree Tours at Hegeler Carus Mansion (La Salle): The mansion is decked out for the holidays, and tours are available weekends (excluding Dec. 13) through Dec. 20. The guided, 45-minute tour takes guests through the grand main and second floors, including areas not shown on the general tour. Tickets are $25 per person. Click here for more information.
  3. Home for the Holidays Light Show (Princeton): The Bureau County Fairgrounds hosts this drive-thru holiday light show Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Christmas Day. Click here for more information.
  4. Oil Painting Workshop (Ottawa): Open Space Gallery will host this workshop from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7. Price is $55 for adults, which includes all materials. Adults over 21 may BYOB. Click here for more information. Only 12 seats are available.
  5. Holiday Light Tour (Oglesby): Enjoy some of the area’s most dazzling light displays on this tour from Starved Rock Lodge from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7. Adults are $25, kids 10 and under are $20. Click here for more information.
The SceneA&EEntertainment5 Things to DoThe Scene - Illinois ValleyIllinois Valley Front Headlines