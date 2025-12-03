5 Things to Do: ‘Joy to the World’ in La Salle, Holiday Lights in Princeton and more

- “Joy to the World: A Holiday Revue to Benefit the Auditorium” (La Salle): Celebrate the holidays with performances from local singers, instrumentalists and dancers in this holiday benefit show for Stage 212 in La Salle. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 and Sunday, Dec. 7. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- O Christmas Tree Tours at Hegeler Carus Mansion (La Salle): The mansion is decked out for the holidays, and tours are available weekends (excluding Dec. 13) through Dec. 20. The guided, 45-minute tour takes guests through the grand main and second floors, including areas not shown on the general tour. Tickets are $25 per person. Click here for more information.
- Home for the Holidays Light Show (Princeton): The Bureau County Fairgrounds hosts this drive-thru holiday light show Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Christmas Day. Click here for more information.
- Oil Painting Workshop (Ottawa): Open Space Gallery will host this workshop from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7. Price is $55 for adults, which includes all materials. Adults over 21 may BYOB. Click here for more information. Only 12 seats are available.
- Holiday Light Tour (Oglesby): Enjoy some of the area’s most dazzling light displays on this tour from Starved Rock Lodge from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7. Adults are $25, kids 10 and under are $20. Click here for more information.
