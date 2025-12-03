5 Things to Do in Will County: Englebert Humperdinck at the Rialto, Shorewood Holiday Market

- Englebert Humperdinck “A Winter World of Love” (Joliet): The British crooner will perform holiday classics and greatest hits in a special concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 at the Rialto Square Theatre. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Old Crow Medicine Show Holiday Hootenanny (Joliet): Old Crow Medicine Show is bringing their first holiday tour to the Rialto Square Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6. Enjoy foot-stompin’ Christmas classics, fan favorite hits and more. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “Christmas Vacation” (Joliet): The Rialto Square Theatre will show this classic Christmas film on the big screen at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7. Tickets are $5. Click here for more information.
- Shorewood Holiday Market (Shorewood): Celebrate the holidays with a tree lighting, visits with Santa, music, food and more at this family-friendly event from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 and from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 at the Towne Park Center. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Shout Section Big Band (Lockport): Enjoy live music and dancing from 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7 at The Roxy in Lockport. Tickets are $10 and no partner is required. Click here for more information.
The Scene