5 things to do in DeKalb County: Walk with Santa in Sycamore, Celebrate the Season in Genoa

- Walk with Santa (Sycamore): Sycamore will officially welcome the holiday season with the annual Walk with Santa event from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 in the city’s downtown. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at the Sycamore Theatre at 6 p.m. before walking to the Courthouse lawn for the tree lighting. Click here for more information.
- Celebrate the Season (Genoa): This family-friendly event is 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5 in downtown Genoa, featuring the 24th Annual Jingle Bell Walking Parade, followed by Santa’s arrival. After the parade, celebrate with a Tree Lighting Ceremony and more activities. Click here for more information.
- 27th Annual Holiday Choral Concert (DeKalb): Several choirs from NIU and the DeKalb community will perform at this concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7 at NIU’s Boutell Memorial Concert Hall. Tickets are $15 for adults; non-NIU students, staff and seniors are $10. Click here for more information.
- Jazz in Progress Christmas Concert (Sycamore): This free concert begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 at Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave. The band will perform Christmas songs in a big band and modern jazz-style music format. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Winter Holiday Festival (Shabbona): The 4th annual holiday celebration is from 3-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6. The event features a tree lighting ceremony in Joe Perkins Memorial Park, vendor/craft fair at Shabbona Community Church, Belgian horse drawn wagon rides at the corner of North Illini and Navaho and activities for all ages. Click here for more information.
