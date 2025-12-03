5 Things to Do: Hometown Holiday Family Fun Day, Great Midwest Train Show and more this weekend

- Hometown Holiday Family Fun Day (Elmhurst): Elmhurst’s City Centre Plaza will host a Hometown Holiday Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6. Enjoy a live DJ, kids activities, free hot chocolate and coffee and more. Click here for more information.
- St. Charles Singers holiday concert (Wheaton): The St. Charles Singers will present “Christmas Carols” Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave. in Wheaton. The mixed-voice chamber choir will perform 16 seasonal songs from around the globe. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Great Midwest Train Show (Wheaton): The DuPage County Fairgrounds will host the Great Midwest Train Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7. Click here for more information.
- The Second City “Jack Frost Roasting on an Open Fire (Glen Ellyn): The Second City ensemble will perform holiday comedy shows at 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 at the McAninch Arts Center on the campus of College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn. Tickets start at $32. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “A Christmas Carol” (Oakbrook Terrace): The Drury Lane Theatre presents this holiday classic on select dates through Dec. 27. Enjoy Breakfast with Santa or Dinner with Santa before or after a show. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene