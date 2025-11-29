Holiday happenings at Yorktown Center in Lombard

Dave & Buster’s is set to welcome patrons to the new 19,830-square-foot venue — an arcade, sports bar and restaurant rolled into one — at Yorktown Center at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7. (Brian Hill)

Yorktown Center, the shopping center with more than 150 specialty stores and 15 restaurants and eateries located in Lombard, will offer a wide range of special events and activities for all, including pets, this holiday season.

Photos with Santa

Families can capture that core holiday memory of whispering a wish list to Santa Claus. Santa will be in Center Court from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday (with a break from 3 to 4 p.m.) and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (with a break from 3 to 3:30 p.m.). On Christmas Eve, Santa will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (with a break from 1-1:45 p.m.) Guests can book their photo appointment online at amusemattebooksanta.com/yorktown-center.

Pet Photos with Santa

Whether a furry companion is on the naughty or nice list, guests can have their pet plead their case in person, with special times for Pet Photos with Santa. During Santa photo hours Dec. 2 and 9, Santa makes extra room in his sleigh for his animal friends to capture this special photo. Note: all pets other than dogs must exit the mall following their photos. For everyone’s safety, all pets must be leashed or in a carrier at all times.

Jolly Jamboree

Dress in your most festive (or funniest) holiday outfit and come to Center Court on Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for festive crafts, holly jolly photo ops with Santa and friends and a magical balloon drop filled with tons of prizes, including tickets to “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas The Musical” now playing at Paramount Theatre in Aurora.

Holiday Hours

Yorktown Center will have extended hours from Dec. 17-23 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 21). On Christmas Eve, last minute shoppers can check off their lists from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Yorktown Center is closed on Christmas Day. On New Year’s Eve, the Center will close at 6 p.m. but will be open on New Year’s Day. For a complete calendar of center hours, visit yorktowncenter.com/events.