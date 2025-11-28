‘Tis the season to be jolly with ‘A Bing Crosby Christmas’ in Huntley

Artists Lounge Live will present “A Bing Crosby Christmas” with Jared Bradshaw, featuring the music of the Andrew Sisters, at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7 at Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church in Huntley. (AAISLIN N R. WREN)

Artists Lounge Live will present “A Bing Crosby Christmas” with Jared Bradshaw, featuring the music of the Andrew Sisters, at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7 at Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church in Huntley.

Sponsored by the SOTP Artist Series, the public is invited to attend this free holiday performance. No tickets are required and freewill donations will be accepted, according to a news release.

In the spirit of the holiday season, the SOTP Artist Series will also present a silent auction with themed gift baskets for the holidays starting at 4 p.m. Guests are invited to come early and join in the festivities.

Bradshaw celebrates America’s favorite crooner in a concert that’s a humdinger of a good time. Bursting with charm, he takes a walk down memory lane with warm, touching stories. His swinging band features a talented trio singing the joyful harmonies of the Andrew Sisters. Treasured hits include “Jingle Bells,” “Ac-cent-tchu-ate the Positive,” “Mele Kalikimaka” and “White Christmas”.

Bradshaw starred as Willy Wonka in the original Broadway cast of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” also performing the role for the Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall. He appeared in “Jersey Boys” for an eight year run, swinging several roles in the Broadway, Off-Broadway, Chicago and First National Tour Casts, according to a news release.

Artists Lounge Live is a Chicago-based production company created by Executive Producer Michael Ingersoll and Artistic Director Angela Ingersoll. It presents captivating concerts nationwide, featuring singular talents singing classic pop hits, superb musicianship and intimate storytelling.

Visit the website for more information or email at artistseries@sotpmail.com.

Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church is located at 10805 Main St. in Huntley.