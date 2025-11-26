5 Things to Do: Ottawa Chris Kringle Market, Festival of Lights and more this weekend

- Ottawa Chris Kringle Market (Ottawa): The market opens for the season on Friday, Nov. 28. This open-air holiday market in downtown Ottawa features 100 small makers and artisans, family-friendly activities and more. Click here for more information.
- Ottawa Festival of Lights Parade (Ottawa): The dazzling holiday parade steps off at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28. Enjoy festive floats, sparkling lights and holiday music in downtown Ottawa. Click here for more information.
- Keeping Christmas Close to Home (Streator): Celebrate the beginning of the holiday season at Light Up Streator’s Keeping Christmas Close to Home event Saturday, Nov. 29 at East Main Street and City Park. The lights will turn on in the park at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy a parade on Main Street at 7 p.m., followed by carriage rides. More activities will be happening throughout the day. Click here for more information.
- O Christmas Tree Tours at Hegeler Carus Mansion (La Salle): The mansion is decked out for the holidays, and tours are available weekends (excluding Nov. 27-28 & Dec. 13) through Dec. 20. The guided, 45-minute tour takes guests through the grand main and second floors, including areas not shown on the general tour. Tickets are $25 per person. Click here for more information.
- Home for the Holidays Light Show (Princeton): The Bureau County Fairgrounds hosts this drive-thru holiday light show Friday, Saturday and Sunday beginning Nov. 29 through Christmas Day. Click here for more information.
