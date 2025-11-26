5 Things to Do: Holiday Parade of Lights, Tree Lighting in Downers Grove and more this weekend

- Holiday Parade of Lights (Naperville): The Rotary Club of Naperville presents the 2025 Holiday Parade of Lights at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28 at Jackson and Webster streets in the city’s downtown. Live entertainment will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the broadcast stage at the corner of Webster and Jackson streets. Visit napervillerotaryparade.org for more information.
- Main Street Tree Lighting (Downers Grove): Head to the Main Street Train Station for the Main Street Tree Lighting at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28. Click here for more information.
- Holiday Walk (Glen Ellyn): Celebrate the holiday season in downtown Glen Ellyn as the Holiday Walk from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 28. Santa will light the village tree at 6 p.m., and families are invited to shop at local businesses, take photos with Santa at the fire station and enjoy downtown activities. Click here for more information.
- Christmas Tree Lighting/Christmas Parade (Wheaton): Downtown Wheaton will welcome the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 28 with the Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. and the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.
- Train Saturdays at the DuPage County Historical Museum (Wheaton): Bring your train lovers to the museum on Saturday, Nov. 29 between 1:30-3:30 p.m. The HO Scale Model Train is operated by the DuPage Society of Model Engineers. The layout covers more than 2,000 feet of track and highlights some of the county’s railroads and landmarks. Click here for more information.
