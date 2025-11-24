Holiday events happening in Glen Ellyn

Get into the holiday spirit with the Glen Ellyn Park District’s collection of events scheduled for late November and December. Highlights include Wing It Turkey Shootout, Movie with Santa and Whoville Holiday.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Santa’s Mailbox

Date: Monday, Nov. 24 to Friday, Dec. 5

Location: Spring Avenue Recreation Center, 185 Spring Ave.

The Glen Ellyn Park District has set up a special mailbox for children of all ages to drop off their letters. It’s free to participate, and every letter will get a response from Santa himself. Letters must be dropped off at Spring Avenue Recreation Center by Dec. 5 to ensure they reach the North Pole in time.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Wing It Turkey Shootout Free Throw Challenge

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 26

Time: 10 a.m.-noon

Location: Main Street Recreation Center, 501 Hill Ave.

Team up on the basketball court for a chance to win a trophy and a Thanksgiving turkey. Each team member gets 10 free throws, and the winners will be determined by the most successful shots in each age division (ages 6-7, ages 8-9, and ages 10-12). Teams will consist of one child and one adult. Adults can compete on multiple teams with different children, so the whole family can join in on the fun! Snacks and refreshments will also be provided. Registration is required for children only. The fee is $10 for residents and $15 for nonresidents.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Toys For Tots Toy Drive with Characters

Date: Sunday, Dec. 7

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Location: Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road

Bring a new, unwrapped toy to brighten the holidays for children in need and enjoy a magical meet-and-greet with superheroes, princesses and more, provided in partnership with the League of Enchantment. This event is open to all ages; no registration is required.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Movie with Santa

Date: Friday, Dec. 12

Time: 6-8:30 p.m.

Location: Spring Avenue Recreation Center, 185 Spring Ave.

Get cozy in your pajamas and enjoy a holiday-season classic, “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018), on the big screen. Enjoy hot cocoa and cookies, and each child will receive a holiday-themed craft project to take home. There will even be a visit from Santa and a quick surprise from the Grinch. Families should bring a blanket for the movie, which will begin at 6:20 p.m. Time will be allotted for photos with Santa after the film. This event is for children ages 2-17, accompanied by an adult. Registration is required for children only. The fee is $30 for residents and $45 for nonresidents.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Sports and Fun with Santa

Date: Saturday, Dec. 13

Time: 10 a.m.-noon

Location: Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road

Team up for festive games, sports, arts and crafts, photo opportunities and more. This event is for children ages 3 to 12, accompanied by an adult. The fee is $30 for residents and $45 for nonresidents. Pizza will be served for lunch,

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Whoville Holiday

Date: Saturday, Dec. 13

Time: 3-4:30 p.m.

Location: Maryknoll Clubhouse, 845 Pershing Ave.

Celebrate the season at Whoville Holiday! Watch the beloved classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966) while decorating cookies, sipping hot chocolate, and making a winter craft. This event is for children ages 11 and under, accompanied by an adult. Registration is required for children only. The fee is $10 for residents, $15 for nonresidents.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Holiday Hoedown with Miss Jamie’s Farm

Date: Thursday, Dec. 18

Time: 5-6 p.m.

Location: Spring Avenue Recreation Center, 185 Spring Ave.

Families will enjoy a lively, interactive concert filled with holiday cheer, sing-alongs and plenty of toe-tapping fun. Each child will take home a special holiday goodie bag to keep the cheer going after the show. This event is for children ages 2 to 13, accompanied by an adult. Registration is required for children only. The fee is $10 for residents, $15 for nonresidents.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Sensory-Friendly Candy Cane Hunt

Date: Friday, Dec. 19

Time: 3-3:30 p.m.

Location: Spring Avenue Recreation Center, 185 Spring Avenue

This event begins with a festive craft, then an outdoor structured candy cane hunt in a sectioned area. The hunt will include non-food goodies and a chance to find a special prize. Registration is open to individuals of all ages with special needs and features smaller crowds, low noise levels, and a quiet zone. The fee is $10 for residents, $15 for nonresidents.

For more information about these events or to register, visit gepark.org.