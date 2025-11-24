Best bars in suburbs, Illinois Valley, Sauk Valley & DeKalb County to celebrate ‘Drinksgiving’

Friends gather for food and drinks at PJ's Courthouse Tavern in Sycamore in this Shaw Local file photo. (Monica Synett)

“Drinksgiving,” the unofficial name for the day before Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest party nights of the year!

It’s the holiday homecoming when old friends get together and catch up over cocktails, pints and guaranteed good times before the big holiday on Thursday.

Whether you’re seeking craft cocktails, local brews or a cozy atmosphere, we’ve got you covered. We asked our readers to weigh in for the Shaw Local News Network 2025 Best of the Fox (which includes Kane, Kendall and McHenry counties), Best of the Illinois Valley, Sauk Valley Favorites and DeKalb County’s Finest contests. The results are in, and here are the top-rated bars and taverns, as voted by audiences.

McHenry County

Best Neighborhood Bar: Sunnyside Tavern, 4206 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

Sunnyside Tavern is a traditional local tavern with a welcoming, friendly environment for neighborhood regulars, families and guests. It’s a place where you can easily catch a game, enjoy a casual dinner, or meet up with friends.

One of the Best: Winestock Market & Lounge, 136 Cass St., Woodstock

One of the Best: Goal Line Sports Bar & Grill, 85 Brink St., Crystal Lake

Best Tavern/Pub: Sunnyside Tavern, 4206 N. Johnsburg Road, Johnsburg

One of the Best: Foxhole Pizza & Pub, 3308 W. Elm St., McHenry

One of the Best: Cary Ale House & Brewing Company, 208 W. Main St., Cary

Stockholm's in Geneva. (Shaw Media photo)

Kane County

Best Tavern/Pub: Stockholm’s Restaurant & Brewery, 306 W. State St., Geneva

Stockholm’s, a cornerstone dining and nightlife spot in Geneva, is a full-service restaurant with an award-winning microbrewery. The restaurant offers a casual, comfortable atmosphere popular with locals and visitors alike. Enjoy craft beers, elevated pub fare and a relaxing vibe, perfect for a catch-up with friends.

One of the Best: The Pub, 221 Main St., Maple Park

One of the Best: McNally’s Pub, 109 W. Main St., St. Charles

Kendall County

Best Sports Bar: Anchor Bar, 2440 Walter Payton Memorial Highway, Oswego

Anchor Bar is a neighborhood bar and grill that has a relaxed, community tavern atmosphere. Located in the heart of Oswego, it’s a go-to spot for casual dining, grabbing drinks and catching a big game. The menu has burgers, sandwiches, wings and a broad selection of appetizers.

One of the Best: Mike & Denise’s Pizzeria & Pub, 728 E. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville

One of the Best: Rosati’s Pizza Pub, 1985 Marketview Drive, Yorkville

PJ's Courthouse Tavern and Grille in Sycamore

Best Tavern/Pub: PJ’s Courthouse Tavern, 202 W. State St. Sycamore

PJ’s Courthouse Tavern is a long-standing institution in downtown Sycamore widely regarded as a dependable local favorite, known for its casual, friendly and welcoming atmosphere. It’s a popular gathering spot for local professionals, Sycamore residents and visitors. The interior maintains a cozy, tavern feel and is a great spot to watch Chicago sports. The menu features classic American fare and pub grub, known for their burgers and sandwiches.

One of the Best: Pub 64, 332 W. State St., Sycamore

Favorite Bar/Tavern: Lisa’s Brick House and Bar & Grill, 216 Locust St., Sterling

Lisa’s Brick House is a neighborhood pub, known for having outstanding burgers. Try the House Burger, or the specialty burger of the month. Additional menu items include wings, sliders, chicken strips, ribeye steak, cheese curds, onion rings and more. Lisa’s also has video gaming and live music on select nights.

One of the Favorites: Uncle B’s Bar & Grill, 310 E. Joe Dr., Amboy

One of the Favorites: Shamrock Dixon, 1401 Chicago Ave., Dixon

Best Bar: Rip’s Tavern, 311 N. Main St., Ladd

Rip’s Tavern has been welcoming Illinois Valley residents and visitors for almost 90 years! This historic, no-frills restaurant in Bureau County is famous for its signature fried chicken. The old-school atmosphere maintains its classic aesthetic, while the menu is focused on great chicken, crispy French fries and cold beer. The lunch menu also has a variety of sandwiches, burgers and more.

One of the Best: The Detour, 328 Third St., La Salle

One of the Best: The Tee Box, 223 E. St. Paul St., Spring Valley