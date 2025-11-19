Christmas at Cantigny returns for a spectacular third season

The third annual Christmas at Cantigny holiday event returns Nov. 21. (Photo provided by Cantigny )

Christmas at Cantigny returns for its third season bigger, brighter and more magical than ever.

From Friday, Nov. 21 through Tuesday, Dec. 23, Cantigny transforms into a holiday wonderland filled with lights, music, food and festive cheer.

New this year is “A Wickedly Popular Christmas," Christmas at Cantigny’s Sunday evening light shows will feature the hues and music of “Wicked.”

“Colonel McCormick built Cantigny on a tradition of community and celebration,” said Matt LaFond, executive director, in a news release. “Christmas at Cantigny is our way of continuing that legacy. With a glowing McCormick House, dazzling new displays, and unique experiences you will not find anywhere else, this will be our most spectacular season yet.”

Guests at Christmas at Cantigny will stroll a half mile, fully accessible path through brilliantly illuminated gardens and landscapes — no dark gaps, just a seamless journey of light, color, and creativity.

After Christmas, the magic continues through Saturday, Jan. 4, with “Lights, Camera, Action,” a show set to iconic movie soundtracks.

Festival Highlights:

Northern Lights in the Rose Garden

A brand-new, can’t-miss installation transforms this iconic garden into a breathtaking lightscape inspired by the aurora borealis.

Specialty Themed Nights

Unique programming adds extra sparkle, including “A Wickedly Popular Christmas,” which features the music and colors of “Wicked” on Sunday nights through Dec. 14 to “Lights, Camera, Action!” — a post-Christmas show set to iconic movie soundtracks and epic sing-alongs (Dec. 26-Jan. 4).

The Colonel’s Christmas Tour

A one-of-a-kind guided tour with McCormick House director Will Buhlig, blending history, design and holiday traditions. Tours are available Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 only. The cost is $75 (which includes Christmas at Cantigny Light Show admission, early admission and a drink)

Historic McCormick House

Step inside the fully decorated mansion, including Freedom Hall and its showstopping 20-foot Christmas tree. Upstairs, the Noel Lounge offers chef-crafted small plates, curated wines, and craft cocktails in a cozy, elegant setting.

Outdoor Ice Skating Rink

Glide across the 100-by-40-foot rink ($7 admission; $3 rentals), then warm up in the heated hospitality tent or reserve a private Cocoa Cabana with fire tables, heated seating, and full food and beverage service (starting at $125).

Christmas Spirits Upgrade

Add on a festive tasting adventure, which includes three winter-friendly craft cocktails at stations along the light path, plus a commemorative Cantigny mug ($40).

Noel Shop at the McCormick House

Shop for the holiday gifts and other fun holiday keepsakes, plus exclusive Christmas at Cantigny merchandise.

Visitor Center

Warm up with a hot beverage and snack in Le Jardin, or shop from a selection of homegrown Cantigny Poinsettias.

Christmas at Cantigny runs Nov. 21–Dec. 23, Wednesday–Sunday, 4:30–8:30 p.m. (closed Monday & Tuesday), with extended hours on weekends and for special events.

“Lights, Camera, Action!” runs Dec. 26-Jan. 4.

For more information or to purchase tickets to select events, visit Cantigny.org.