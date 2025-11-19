Aurora’s Christkindlmarket returns for 2025 holiday season

The Christkindlmarket, sister to the attraction in Chicago, returns to Aurora on Nov. 21 to add its magic to the holiday season. (Photo provided by Eric James Walsh)

Christkindlmarket, the Chicago area’s beloved German-style holiday market, will return for another holiday season at RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora Nov. 21-Dec. 24.

Additional markets will be open at Daley Plaza in downtown Chicago and Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville.

All three markets are admission-free, and feature live entertainment, authentic vendors and special events that create a festive holiday atmosphere.

The Christkindlmarket opens at RiverEdge Park Nov. 21 with an array of vendors and special holiday events. (BryVisuals Photography 2023)

The Aurora market will have more than 60 vendors and new seasonal dishes like s’mores and sautéed mushrooms. This year, guests may notice construction at RiverEdge Park, which will allow for an even bigger and better event space in the future.

Events at the Aurora market include wine tastings on the RiverEdge Park SkyDeck, glass ornament workshops and lantern parades. Tickets are reservations are required for some events.

The market is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. The market is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve.

RiverEdge Park is located at 360 N. Broadway in Aurora.

For more information, including a list of vendors and schedule of events, visit christkindlmarket.com/aurora.