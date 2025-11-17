‘The Art of Dessert’ fundraiser for St. Charles Arts Council set for Nov. 24

The St. Charles Arts Council will host “The Art of the Dessert,” a unique fundraising event on Monday, Nov. 24 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Graceful Ordinary in downtown St. Charles. (Photo provided by the St. Charles Arts Council. )

The St. Charles Arts Council will host “The Art of the Dessert,” a unique fundraising event, Monday, Nov. 24 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Graceful Ordinary in downtown St. Charles.

This special evening promises delectable delights, spirited bidding and an opportunity to support the St. Charles Arts Council.

Highlights include:

Ticket Price: $60 – Each ticket includes a complimentary glass of champagne and passed appetizers courtesy of The Graceful Ordinary.

Dessert Auction – Guests will have the chance to bid on more than 40 stunning desserts crafted by both professional and local bakers.

All proceeds from the event will directly benefit community art programs in St. Charles.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at stcharlesartscouncil.org. Early reservations are encouraged, as this event is expected to sell out quickly.