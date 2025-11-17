Dixon Stage Left’s Laugh Out Loud comedy set for Dec. 4

Laugh Out Loud Comedy Night returns to Mad Water Saloon in Dixon on Thursday, Dec. 4. (Photo provided by Laugh Out Loud )

Dixon Stage Left’s Laugh Out Loud Comedy Night returns Thursday, Dec. 4 after the first show in May was a resounding success.

Lee Hardin, star of the comedy special “Not Quite a Grown Up” will provide the laughs for the show, which will be at Mad Water Saloon.

Hardin’s quirky and clever approach to comedy, and his stories about Taco Bell, and being an only child with bunk beds, have led him to share the comedy stage with acts like Henry Cho, Ryan Hamilton and Nate Bargatze.

Rising comedian Thurston Stevenson and stars from The First Timers Comedy Troupe will also perform.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. A cash bar will be available.

Mad Water Saloon is located at 321 W. 1st St., Dixon.

Tickets are $15 online or by phone and $20 at the door.,

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 815-440-2999 or online dixonstageleft.org.