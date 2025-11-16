Shaw Local

5 Things to Do   •   Dining   •   Music   •   Comedy   •   Festivals   •   Events   •   Theatre   •   Calendar
The Scene

Muriel Anderson’s Saturday-After-Thanksgiving concert set for Nov. 29 in Downers Grove

Guitarist Muriel Anderson, seated with her harp guitar, pauses and smiles between songs at a live show. She will appear Nov. 30 2024 in Downers Grove.

Guitarist Muriel Anderson, seated with her harp guitar, will host her Saturday-After-Thanksgiving concert in Downers Grove Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo provided by Muriel Anderson)

By Shaw Local News Network

Guitarist Muriel Anderson will host her annual Saturday-After-Thanksgiving concert in Downers Grove at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ.

According to a news release, this event has become an annual tradition for many, featuring home-made baked goods, hot apple cider, a guitar giveaway, world class music and more. The show will feature music from all over the world, and will also be streamed for online viewing.

A national guitar champion herself, Anderson’s special guest is Italian guitarist Alberto Lombardi.

First Congregational UCC is located at 1047 Curtiss St., Downers Grove.

Tickets for the in-person concert are $28 and include a chance to win a new Eastman guitar courtesy of Tobias Music and other prizes. They are available at murielanderson.com/dg as well as Anderson’s Bookshop and Tobias Music.

Tickets for the live stream are $18, and also include a chance to win a new Eastman guitar courtesy of Tobias Music, and can also be purchased on her website.

A portion of the proceeds go to Anderson’s Music for Life Alliance charity, supporting organizations that bring music education to young people who may not otherwise have the opportunity.

The SceneMusicConcertDowners GroveThe Scene – DuPage & Cook countiesDuPage and Cook County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois