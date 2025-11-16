Muriel Anderson’s Saturday-After-Thanksgiving concert set for Nov. 29 in Downers Grove

Guitarist Muriel Anderson, seated with her harp guitar, will host her Saturday-After-Thanksgiving concert in Downers Grove Nov. 29, 2025. (Photo provided by Muriel Anderson)

Guitarist Muriel Anderson will host her annual Saturday-After-Thanksgiving concert in Downers Grove at 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at the First Congregational United Church of Christ.

According to a news release, this event has become an annual tradition for many, featuring home-made baked goods, hot apple cider, a guitar giveaway, world class music and more. The show will feature music from all over the world, and will also be streamed for online viewing.

A national guitar champion herself, Anderson’s special guest is Italian guitarist Alberto Lombardi.

First Congregational UCC is located at 1047 Curtiss St., Downers Grove.

Tickets for the in-person concert are $28 and include a chance to win a new Eastman guitar courtesy of Tobias Music and other prizes. They are available at murielanderson.com/dg as well as Anderson’s Bookshop and Tobias Music.

Tickets for the live stream are $18, and also include a chance to win a new Eastman guitar courtesy of Tobias Music, and can also be purchased on her website.

A portion of the proceeds go to Anderson’s Music for Life Alliance charity, supporting organizations that bring music education to young people who may not otherwise have the opportunity.