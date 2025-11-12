5 Things to Do: Model Train Fair & Farm Toy Show, ‘Puffs’ at Stage 212 and more

- Model Train Fair & Farm Toy Show: Visit the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15 for this popular Model Train Show & Farm Toy Show. Explore new and used antique trains and toys. Click here for more information.
- Beginner Stained Glass Workshop: Ottawa’s Open Space Art Gallery & Studio will host this workshop at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 14. Guests will create their own beautiful stained glass art. Visit osartstudios.com to register.
- “Puffs” at Stage 212: “Puffs” is live parody on a popular wizard franchise. The show opens Friday, Nov. 14 and runs on select dates through Nov. 23. Visit stage212.org for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “Forgotten Valor: The Life and Death of General W.H.L. Wallace”: The Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum will present the first public show of “Forgotten Valor: The Life and Death of General W.H.L. Wallace” from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 15. Tickets are $10 per person at the door. Click here for more information.
- Leinenkugel Dinner: Starved Rock Lodge will host its popular Leinenkugel dinner, which features Leinenkugel-inspired food created by Chef Charlie and pairings with the beverages that sparked their inspiration. The event begins at 6 p.m. in the Great Hall. Click here for more information.
The Scene