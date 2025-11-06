Uncorked: Tenuta Luce celebrates 30 years of excellence and innovation

The world took notice when Tenuta Luce made its debut in 1993.

From the rolling hills of Montalcino came a bold idea to blend Sangiovese with Merlot. There was controversy, after all, Sangiovese is Tuscany’s noble grape. For a country where wine is so integrated with the culture, there were plenty of haters that frowned upon a blend with an interloper to their vineyards.

But, even though Merlot was a newcomer to the region’s vineyards, the stunning results were not only delicious, but they honored Italian tradition and embraced innovation.

Thirty vintages later, the newly released 30th Anniversary Luce 2022 ($125) continues that legacy, uniting craftsmanship, patience and a forward-looking spirit that has defined the estate since its founding. It’s bursting with juicy black cherry flavors and an elegantly soft mouthfeel.

“From the very beginning, our philosophy has been to bring out the best from our vineyards without compromising quality,” said winemaker Alessandro Marini. “That principle hasn’t changed. But our precision and understanding of the land have deepened with time.”

Luce has always lived in the balance between contrasts; the structure of Sangiovese meeting the softness of Merlot. The Old World in conversation with the New World.

Due to landmark vintages like 1997, 2006 and 2015 Luce established an identity as a wine capable of capturing both the power and elegance of Montalcino.

Even though the 2022 growing season presented its own challenges, Marini still turned out a spectacular wine. There were long stretches of heat and drought followed by late-summer rain.

“Careful vineyard management was essential to preserve freshness and balance,” Marini said. The resulting wine reflects that effort, with a vibrant expression of Montalcino’s terroir and the hallmark harmony that defines Luce.

Innovation remains central to Tenuta Luce’s philosophy. Since 2017, the winery has used custom-sized concrete vats tailored to individual vineyard parcels. This approach allows Marini and his team to ferment each lot separately, highlighting subtle differences in soil and exposure.

“Precision in the cellar helps us respect what the vineyard gives,” Marini said. “We intervene as little as possible. Time is our greatest ally in shaping the wine.”

As Luce celebrates its 30th anniversary, the estate is already looking ahead. There’s a scheduled renewal of older vines and an expansion of Merlot plantings already underway.

“Winegrowing is a long-term pursuit,” Marini said. “The vineyard teaches patience, we see results over years. In the cellar, we can adjust more quickly. Balancing both is what allows us to thrive.”

After three decades, a paradigm shifting wine still creates excitement when released. As it looks towards the next three decades, it’s with an eye on a bright, delicious future.