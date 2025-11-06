Experience holiday magic at Brookfield Zoo Chicago this season

Brookfield Zoo Chicago is preparing to light up the holiday season with its annual winter celebrations.

The zoo’s grounds will be transformed into a dazzling wonderland, offering families a chance to experience the magic of the holidays surrounded by incredible wildlife during the upcoming festive events.

Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s annual Tree Trim is set for Nov. 8-9. (Photo provided by Brookfield Zoo Chicago. )

Nov. 8 – 9: Tree Trim

Help decorate for the Zoo for Chicagoland’s longest-running light festival during Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s annual Tree Trim! Beginning Sept. 2, guests will have an opportunity to purchase a tree to decorate and help bring the magic of the holidays to life as part of its beloved Holiday Magic lights festival. Each tree purchase includes 20 complimentary Zoo tickets. Registration details and tree decorating guidelines are available on the event website. Interested community members are encouraged to act quickly before trees sell out and to place advanced food orders for convenient delivery to tree sites.

Nov. 11: Veterans Day Celebration

To honor those who have proudly served our country, Brookfield Zoo Chicago invites the public to a special Veterans Day event from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Zoo’s Discovery Center. The celebration will include a display of military memorabilia, veteran organizations like Honor Flight and Tails of Redemption, a performance by the Jesse White Tumblers and more. Brookfield Zoo Chicago offers free admission to all active, reservist and retired members of the military every day with the presentation of a valid ID at the Zoo’s admission booths.

Brookfield Zoo Chicago's Reindeer Run is Nov. 15, 2025. (Photo provided by Brookfield Zoo Chicago. )

Nov. 15: Reindeer Run

Dash through the Zoo this holiday season with Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s annual Reindeer Run! Whether you’re running or walking, this after-hours event is the perfect way for community members of all running levels to get in the holiday spirit while getting both their steps in and the first look at this year’s Holiday Magic light displays.

Nov. 20: Zoo After Dark: Holiday Sip & Stroll

Looking for a festive mix of holiday cheer, warm drinks and seasonal cocktails while exploring the Zoo’s dazzling lights? Guests ages 21 and over are invited to Holiday Sip & Stroll, offering an adults-only preview before Holiday Magic officially opens. It includes an evening of music, specialty-crafted cocktails and lots of holiday cheer from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Nov. 22: Celebration of Native American Heritage

Brookfield Zoo Chicago recognizes that its commitment to conserve and protect the natural world emulates the fundamental teachings of the original stewards of the land on which the Zoo resides. On Nov. 22, the Zoo shares its history and appreciation with the Celebration of Native American Heritage. This celebration is included with Zoo admission and features programming recognizing Native American traditions and species that hold significance to this community.

Select Dates Nov. 21 – Jan. 4: Holiday Magic

Chicagoland’s longest-running holiday lights festival returns bigger and brighter than ever! Holiday Magic, presented by ComEd and Meijer, is a spectacular display that transforms the Zoo into a dazzling winter wonderland with more than two million lights and festive decorations throughout Zoo grounds. This year’s event returns on select dates Nov. through Jan. with holiday fun for guests of all ages, including photos with Santa, holiday-themed treats and merchandise plus the Zoo’s Senior Holiday Light Tours . More information about what guests can expect—including new features and fun—will be shared this fall.

Dec. 6: Holly Jolly Gingerbread Party

The Brookfield Zoo Chicago’s Women’s Board invites guests to the Holly Jolly Gingerbread Party! Family and friends are invited to bring gingerbread house making traditions to the Zoo during a delicious brunch. The event, which directly supports the Zoo’s mission, also includes a visit from Santa, photo opps with Animal Ambassadors and more.

Dec. 19 – 21: Dinner with Santa

The most sought-after experience with Santa returns to Brookfield Zoo Chicago! Dinner with Santa includes access to explore the Zoo’s illuminated grounds coupled with lasting memories with loved ones and a delicious holiday buffet—including a carving station, vegetarian options and an assortment of tempting treats. Reservations must be made in advance for 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. seatings at the Zoo’s Discovery Center.