5 Things to Do: Frosty on First festival; Shop, Sip & Sparkle in Ottawa and more this weekend!

  1. Frosty on First Winter Festival (La Salle): This winter celebration kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7 and continues from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8 in La Salle. Enjoy family friendly activities, games, bounces houses, music and much more at this beloved holiday event. Click here for a full lineup and schedule of events.
  2. Shop, Sip & Sparkle (Ottawa): Kick off your holiday shopping at this open house event in downtown Ottawa Friday, Nov. 7 and Saturday, Nov. 8. Shop at local businesses and enjoy holiday activities. Click here for more information.
  3. Polka Brunch (Tonica): Boutique campground Camp Ararmoni’s monthly brunch has a Polka theme! The event has several seatings available on Sunday, Nov. 9. Polish food will be served and a cash bar will be available. Click here for more information or to make a reservation.
  4. Oil Painting Workshop (Ottawa): Open Space Gallery in Ottawa will host an oil painting workshop at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 9. This event is open to all ages and will be led by artist Marjorie Myers. The cost is $55. Click here to register or for more information.
  5. Up By Noon live music (Princeton): Up by Noon will perform in the Grace Theatre as part of the Festival 56 Sound Stage series at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8. Tickets are $15. Visit festival56.com for more information.
