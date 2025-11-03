Tributes to Stevie Ray Vaughn, Taylor Swift and national band Dishwalla at the Dixon Theatre

Dishwalla, known best for their 1996 hit “Counting Blue Cars,” will perform at The Dixon Historic Theatre Nov. 29. (Photo provided by The Dixon Historic Theatre. )

The Dixon Historic Theatre welcomes a national touring band, tribute concerts and a Broadway music to the stage in November and December.

First up, “Menopause 2 The Musical: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ is Saturday, Nov. 8. Choose from a 3 p.m. matinee or a 7:30 p.m. show. The hilarious musical looks at the joys and challenges of menopause, while celebrating friendships. The musical features a soundtrack of popular hits from the ‘70c, ‘80s and ‘90s.

National touring band Dishwalla, known best for their 1996 hit “Counting Blue Cars,” will perform on Nov. 29.

Additional shows happening later this season include tributes to Stevie Ray Vaughan on Nov. 9 and Taylor Swift on Dec. 13 (Taylor Swift’s birthday), and Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform on Dec. 27.

Catch a classic flick on the big screen. The theatre will show the hilarious “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28 and “Die Hard” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5.

For more information about these shows or to buy tickets, visit dixontheatre.com.