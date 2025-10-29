Stand-Up sensation Zarna Garg performs at Hollywood Casino Joliet Dec. 27

Trailblazing comedian Zarna Garg will bring the laughs to the brand new Hollywood Casino Joliet on Saturday, Dec. 27. (Photo provided by Hollywood Casino Joliet. )

Trailblazing comedian Zarna Garg will bring the laughs to the brand new Hollywood Casino Joliet on Saturday, Dec. 27.

“Hollywood Casino Joliet is thrilled for Zarna Garg to be our debut comedy act at the new event center. She is a master at her craft infusing humor and wit into her powerful voice as an Indian American woman,” said Ruben Warren, vice president and general manager of Hollywood Casino Joliet, in a news release.

Garg is a New York Times bestselling author and stand-up comedian known for her sharp wit and relatable humor. Her debut memoir “This American Woman: A One-In-A-Billion Memoir” was released in April 2025 and quickly became a New York Times bestseller. Garg’s comedy specials include ”Zarna Garg: One in a Billion," which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in May 2023, and “Zarna Garg: Practical People Win‚” which debuted on Hulu in July 2025.

With a unique perspective as an Indian immigrant mother, Garg’s work resonates with audiences worldwide, blending cultural insights with universal themes of family and identity, the release stated.

For more information about the show or to purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.