5 Things to Do: Halloween fun in the Illinois Valley this weekend!

- Nightmare Haunted Attraction (Princeton): Experience the final terrifying nights of this haunted attraction at the Bureau County Fairgrounds. The last night is Saturday, Nov. 1. Hours are 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person. Click here for more information.
- Insanity Haunted House (Peru): Visit the Peru Mall’s Insanity Haunted House Oct. 31 or Nov. 1 from 7-11 p.m. both days. The last weekend to visit is Nov. 7-8. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit insanityhh.com.
- Starved Rock Lodge Ghost Tours (Oglesby): These chilling ghost tours will explore the history and legends of the Starved Rock area. Tours are Friday, Oct. 31 and Saturday, Nov. 1. Click here for more information.
- Trick or Treat Kickoff Party (La Salle): The La Salle Public Library will host a party for families from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. Stop by for a fun festival full of crafts, games, prizes and a costume contest. Click here for more information.
- Dia de los Muertos Gala (Mendota): Country Ranch will host this gala from 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1. This event is for adults only. Tickets are $75 per couple and $50 per individual. Enjoy a mariachi band, DJ, Mexican food buffet and more. Click here for more information.
