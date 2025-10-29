Shaw Local

5 Things to Do: Halloween fun in the Illinois Valley this weekend!

Jeff Gilbert (top left) works on a animatronics high above the clown room inside the Nightmare on Fairgrounds Road Haunted Attraction on Monday, Sept. 29, 2025 at the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton. Every year, the old, creepy, barns at the Bureau County Fairgrounds are transformed into the stuff of nightmares. The Nightmare on Fairgrounds Road is in it’s 22nd year. This year’s event features: haunted barns, bonfire, and souvenirs. The popular haunted house is open Friday's and Saturday's from 7p.m.-10p.m. at the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton. Admission is $20 for kids age 8 and older.

By 5 Things to Do in Illinois Valley
  1. Nightmare Haunted Attraction (Princeton): Experience the final terrifying nights of this haunted attraction at the Bureau County Fairgrounds. The last night is Saturday, Nov. 1. Hours are 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person. Click here for more information.
  2. Insanity Haunted House (Peru): Visit the Peru Mall’s Insanity Haunted House Oct. 31 or Nov. 1 from 7-11 p.m. both days. The last weekend to visit is Nov. 7-8. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit insanityhh.com.
  3. Starved Rock Lodge Ghost Tours (Oglesby): These chilling ghost tours will explore the history and legends of the Starved Rock area. Tours are Friday, Oct. 31 and Saturday, Nov. 1. Click here for more information.
  4. Trick or Treat Kickoff Party (La Salle): The La Salle Public Library will host a party for families from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 31. Stop by for a fun festival full of crafts, games, prizes and a costume contest. Click here for more information.
  5. Dia de los Muertos Gala (Mendota): Country Ranch will host this gala from 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 1. This event is for adults only. Tickets are $75 per couple and $50 per individual. Enjoy a mariachi band, DJ, Mexican food buffet and more. Click here for more information.
