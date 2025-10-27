Paramount Theatre’s 2025 Broadway Series holiday spectacular ‘White Christmas’ opens Nov. 12

“White Christmas" runs Nov. 12 – Jan. 11, 2026 at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora. (Image provided by the Paramount Theatre. )

Nostalgia, pageantry and spectacle come to life in Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas," the most iconic holiday musical of all time, next in Paramount’s 14th Broadway Series, Nov. 12 – Jan. 11, 2026. Opening Night is Friday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.

Based on the classic 1954 film starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, this two-time Tony Award nominated musical is a family favorite that brings generations together to celebrate the magic of the holidays.

Bright and bold, honest and heartfelt, Paramount’s “White Christmas” will dazzle all ages with its beautiful “vistacolor” set, lush costumes and ingenious props, according to a news release from the theatre.

Big song-and-dance numbers will showcase not just incredible tap dancing, but all sorts of dance styles. The production boasts director Stephen Schellhardt, Chicago’s A-list actors/singers/dancers on stage, a 14-person live orchestra performing Irving Berlin classics like “Sisters,” “Snow” and “White Christmas,” and a veteran team of designers and technicians well-versed in creating live, holiday musical magic.

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. Tickets to Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” are $31-$106.

“White Christmas” previews begin Wednesday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. Press opening is Friday, November 21 at 7 p.m. Performances run through Jan. 11: Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Additional holiday week matinees are Friday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. No shows on Thanksgiving (Thursday, Nov. 27), Christmas Eve (Wednesday, Dec. 24) or Christmas Day (Thursday, Dec. 25).

For tickets, visit ParamountAurora.com, call 630-896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days. Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora.