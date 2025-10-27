Marriott Theatre celebrates the holidays with ‘Rockin’ Million Dollar Quartet Christmas’

This holiday season, the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire, Chicagoland’s longest running musical theater, concludes its unforgettable 50th anniversary season with “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas,” a high-voltage musical celebration.
Directed by Jeff Award winner Scott Weinstein with musical d irection by Jeff Award nominee Matt Deitchman, this festive spin on the Tony-nominated hit brings together four legendary voices – Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley – for a one-of-a-kind holiday jam session at Sun Records.
From the creators of the original “Million Dollar Quartet," this brand-new production transforms a legendary night in music history into a rockin’ Christmas spectacular. Set in the iconic Memphis studio, the show is packed with seasonal favorites and the chart-topping hits that made these icons famous.
Audiences will be treated to a nostalgic journey through stories of Christmas past, present and future, told through unforgettable performances and playful antics. With a soundtrack that blends rockabilly, gospel, and country, “Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” delivers a joyful, toe-tapping tribute to the spirit of the season and the enduring power of music, according to the release.
“Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” runs Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with select Thursday 1 p.m. shows.
Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, call the Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847-634-0200 or go to MarriottTheatre.com for more information.
“Million Dollar Quartet Christmas” opens 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 12, and runs through Jan. 4, 2026.