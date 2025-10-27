Elgin Symphony Orchestra presents Mozart and Mendelssohn with hornist Greg Flint Nov. 8 & 9

Greg Flint is Principal Horn of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra. (Photo provided by Elgin Symphony Orchestra. )

The Elgin Symphony Orchestra continues its 76th Season Classics Series with a program of elegance, joy, and lyrical beauty on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 9, at 2:30 p.m. at The Hemmens Cultural Center.

Led by ESO Music Director Chad Goodman, the concert features works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Clara Schumann, and Felix Mendelssohn.

Hornist Greg Flint is featured in Mozart’s charming Horn Concerto No. 4, one of the composer’s most beloved solo works, in a program that also includes Mozart’s youthful Symphony No. 13, according to a news release.

The second half of the concert pairs works by Clara Schumann and a composer of great influence to her. Schumann’s poetic “Three Romances” (in an orchestration by Benjamin de Murashkin) is followed by Felix Mendelssohn’s exuberant Symphony No. 4, also known as the “Italian” Symphony.

Flint is Principal Horn of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra and a regular performer with many of the Midwest’s leading ensembles. He also serves on the faculty of Northern Illinois University, where he is an associate professor of horn.

A pre-concert talk by ESO Music Director Chad Goodman will take place one-hour prior to each concert.

Tickets are available at ElginSymphony.org. Tickets start at $20. ESO offers discounted student tickets for $10 for those with a valid student ID, and free youth tickets for children age 17 and under with a paid adult ticket.

Call the ESO Box Office at 847-888-4000 for more information and to include free youth tickets in your order.

The ESO Box Office is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Hemmens Cultural Center is located at 45 Symphony Way, Elgin.