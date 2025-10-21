BatFest is back in Batavia Oct. 25

Batavia's annual BatFest Halloween celebration is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25. (APRIL DUDA PHOTOGRAPHY/April Duda Photography)

Grab your favorite Halloween costume and spend the day in downtown Batavia for the annual BatFest Halloween celebration, which is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25.

This event offers something for everyone — from costumes and crafts to music, games and treats.

BatFest Highlights:

BatFest Community Parade – Line up at 9:30 a.m.; Parade starts at 10 a.m. with games and music by Funway Entertainment Center

Downtown Trick-or-Treating fron 10 a.m.– noon

Super Mario World & face painting at New Moon Vegan from 10 a.m.– noon

Witches Brew mocktails at The Tea Tree from 10 a.m.–noon

Pottery wheel throwing demos at Thrown Threads – 10 a.m.– noon

Glow-in-the-dark dance party at Zen Loft Collective – 10 a.m.– noon

Reptile Show at Congregational Church of Batavia from 10–11:15 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m.

BatFest Stories at Batavia Public Library Reading Garden – 10:45 a.m.

Final Batavia Farmers’ Market of the Season from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Incredible Bats at Sturdy Shelter Brewing from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Pumpkin Roll hosted by Boy Scout Troop 6 from a.m.–2 p.m.

BatFest booths and performances at Peg Bond Center from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Costume Contest sponsored by Arlo.Hendrix – 12:15 p.m. at Peg Bond Center

Pet Costume Contest hosted by Fat Sam’s for Pets at 1 p.m. at Peg Bond Center

15% off select items at Bird is the Word

Fall-inspired cocktails at Bocaditos Cafe

Fall photo backdrop at Fat Sam’s for Pets

Kids craft activities at Water Street Studios

For a full schedule of events, visit downtownbatavia.com.