BatFest is back in Batavia Oct. 25

Batavia's annual BatFest Halloween celebration is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25.

By Shaw Local News Network

Grab your favorite Halloween costume and spend the day in downtown Batavia for the annual BatFest Halloween celebration, which is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25.

This event offers something for everyone — from costumes and crafts to music, games and treats.

BatFest Highlights:

  • BatFest Community Parade – Line up at 9:30 a.m.; Parade starts at 10 a.m. with games and music by Funway Entertainment Center
  • Downtown Trick-or-Treating fron 10 a.m.– noon
  • Super Mario World & face painting at New Moon Vegan from 10 a.m.– noon
  • Witches Brew mocktails at The Tea Tree from 10 a.m.–noon
  • Pottery wheel throwing demos at Thrown Threads – 10 a.m.– noon
  • Glow-in-the-dark dance party at Zen Loft Collective – 10 a.m.– noon
  • Reptile Show at Congregational Church of Batavia from 10–11:15 a.m. & 11:30 a.m.–12:45 p.m.
  • BatFest Stories at Batavia Public Library Reading Garden – 10:45 a.m.
  • Final Batavia Farmers’ Market of the Season from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Incredible Bats at Sturdy Shelter Brewing from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Pumpkin Roll hosted by Boy Scout Troop 6 from a.m.–2 p.m.
  • BatFest booths and performances at Peg Bond Center from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
  • Costume Contest sponsored by Arlo.Hendrix – 12:15 p.m. at Peg Bond Center
  • Pet Costume Contest hosted by Fat Sam’s for Pets at 1 p.m. at Peg Bond Center
  • 15% off select items at Bird is the Word
  • Fall-inspired cocktails at Bocaditos Cafe
  • Fall photo backdrop at Fat Sam’s for Pets
  • Kids craft activities at Water Street Studios

For a full schedule of events, visit downtownbatavia.com.

