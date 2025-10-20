Shaw Local

‘Rocky Horror Picture Show,’ Mariachi Rock Revolution still to come this month in Dixon

By Aimee Barrows

Get in the Halloween spirit at The Dixon Historic Theatre during a screening of the cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Friday, Oct. 24.

Spend Halloween night with Mariachi Rock Revolution at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. This Austin, Texas-based band will bring their unique sound that combines rock music with traditional mariachi music, in addition to a spectacular light and sound show.

Coming up later this fall, Dishwalla, known best for their 1996 hit “Counting Blue Cars,” will perform on Nov. 29.

Additional shows happening later this season include tributes to Stevie Ray Vaughan on Nov. 9 and Taylor Swift on Dec. 13 (Taylor Swift’s birthday), and Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform on Dec. 27.

For more information about these shows or to buy tickets, visit dixontheatre.com.

