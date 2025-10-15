Pixar filmmaker Alan Barillaro brings world-class storytelling lessons to Geneva

Alan Barillaro, the Academy Award-winning Pixar filmmaker behind the short “Piper” and animator on “The Incredibles” and “WALL-E,” is bringing his celebrated storytelling to Geneva with the launch of his new middle-grade novel “Bunns Rabbit.”

Barillaro will be at The Kate at 318, the former Graham’s Coffee House space, from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 16.

Barillaro is best known for his Oscar-winning short film “Piper,” but his creative legacy also includes work on many Pixar classics. Now he is pivoting from film to literature, representing a new chapter in his career. “Bunns Rabbit” tells the story of a rabbit determined to protect her home and family, creating a tale about courage, belonging and hope.

Beyond the page, Barillaro brings unique value to his audiences through live-drawing demonstrations and an exploration of how science, math and art intersect to fuel creativity.

The Kate is located at 318 S. Third St., Geneva. For more information or to register, click here.