5 Things to Do: Dixon Scarecrow Fest, Oasis tribute and more this weekend in the Sauk Valley

- Dixon Scarecrow Fest: This beloved annual fall festival with more than 100 booths and activities, including crafters, pumpkin painting, a petting zoo, carnival games, a Pumpkin Derby race and more on six city blocks is Saturday, Oct. 18, throughout Dixon’s downtown. Click here for more information.
- Supersonic Oasis Tribute Concert (Dixon): The Dixon Historic Theatre will host Oasis tribute band Supersonic at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
- Buckcherry (Dixon): The Dixon Historic Theatre will host the nationally touring rock band Buckcherry at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19. Visit dixontheatre.com for more information.
- Spooktacular Halloween Golf Cart & UTV Parade (Rock Falls): This ghostly cruise down 2nd Street in Rock Falls begins from Rock Falls High School at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
- Twin Cities Farmers Market (Sterling): This weekend is one of the last outdoor farmers markets of 2025. Shop for local produce and goods from a variety of vendors. The market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday. The market is held outdoors from May through October before moving inside for the winter season. Visit twincityfarmersmarket.com for more information.
The Scene