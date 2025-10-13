Ready, set, indulge: 17 northern Illinois bakeries, sweet shops for National Dessert Day

Since opening on Nov. 2, 2024, CheeseKake Ko.'s downtown Ashton store has buzzed with activity, with many customers taking time to peer through its glass case to see what satisfies their palates. (Cody Cutter)

National Dessert Day on Tuesday, Oct. 14 is the perfect excuse to skip dinner and go straight for the good stuff.

From flaky pastries and decadent cakes to melt-in-your-mouth chocolates and creamy ice cream, this region is home to incredible bakeries and sweet shops waiting to be discovered.

Here’s a list of 17 amazing bakeries and sweet shops in northern Illinois.

Sweet Temptations Dessert Co. – Yorkville

This award-winning, made-from-scratch bakery creates delectable desserts for weddings and other special occasions, but also has a sweet shop open to the public. You can choose from many treats to satisfy any craving - from cookies to cupcakes and truffles to cheesecakes and bars, this locally owned bakery has so many flavors to explore! The sweet shop is open to the public on Fridays from 2 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 728 E. Veterans Parkway, Yorkville. sweettemptationsco.com/

Cheesecakes by James – Shorewood

If you’re craving a rich cheesecake, stop at Cheesecakes by James in Shorewood and grab one (or two) of their decadent desserts to take home! Flavors include the classics like blueberry, cherry, and raspberry, and unique flavors like Oreo chocolate chip, triple chocolate, Reese’s peanut butter cup, and more. Also offered are cheesecake bite trays and personal cheesecakes, as well as holiday and special orders. 150 Brook Forest Ave., Suite D, Shorewood. cheesecakesbyjames.com

Baker Street – Dixon

Baker Street is a cafe, bakery and coffee roaster in the heart of downtown Dixon. Enjoy a cup of organic, freshly roasted coffee with a homemade scone or muffin. Baker Street also specializes in creating cakes and desserts for weddings and other occasions. Treat yourself with a gourmet cupcake, homemade pie or lemon blueberry biscuit. 111 W. 1st St., Dixon. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

HEY SUGAR – Geneva

Just like its title suggests, this place is heaven for sugar lovers! They may be famous for their English toffee, but the deliciousness doesn’t stop there. Other popular menu items include several cupcake flavors, frosting shots, cakesicles, soft-serve ice cream, cookie dough bites, shakes and a wide variety of coffees, hot cocoas and teas. 507 S. 3rd St., Geneva. heysugargeneva.com

Atrevete Confections – Montgomery

If you’re looking for macarons or other French pastries, you won’t want to miss Atrevete Confections. Owner and chef Jaqueline Mejia combines traditional French baking techniques with her own ideas to create her decadent pastries and desserts. Items available include eclairs, cookies, tarts, cheesecakes, croissants, and more. Macaron flavors include birthday cake, vanilla, cherry berry, salted caramel, lemon, and coffee. 216 N. River St., Montgomery. atreveteconfections.com

Pots and Pies Bakery – Crystal Lake

Visit this Parisian-themed downtown Crystal Lake bakery and check out their rotating specials, along with a wide variety of sweet and savory pastries, pies, cakes, and more. Fruit pies include classics like cherry, peach, and blueberry, as well as banana cream and lemon meringue. Other sweets include eclairs, cream puffs, tiramisu brownies, cookies, ice cream cookie sandwiches, and more. 67 E. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake. A new location will open in Huntley in November. potsandpiesbakery.com

Elleson’s Bakery – Sycamore

This family-owned bakery has been providing freshly baked goods and sweets to DeKalb County since 1987. The recipes for the cakes, cookies, doughnuts, and other goodies have been handed down from generation to generation. Elleson’s is famous for their cinnamon roll bread, sprinkled with sugar. 344 W. State St., Sycamore. For more information, call 815-895-4533.

The Ottawa Bakery – Ottawa

End your trip to the Starved Rock area with a stop at The Ottawa Bakery, and enjoy homemade cookies, cannolis, cakes, cupcakes, fudge, doughnuts, cinnamon rolls and more. Grab a warm or iced cup of coffee while you’re there, too! Savory items like quiche, hot ham and cheddar pastries and more are also on the menu. The small-batch bakery is locally owned and located in beautiful downtown Ottawa. 630 Court St., Ottawa. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Angie's Sugar Buzz Bakery in Sandwich sells a variety of items. (Eric Schelkopf)

Angie’s Sugar Buzz Bakery – Sandwich

After a long day, relax and unwind at Angie’s Sugar Buzz Bakery in Sandwich. The bakery was opened in 2014 by local resident Angie Davis. Guests can enjoy a freshly brewed coffee, cappuccino, or espresso with a pastry, pie, muffin, cookie, or cupcake. All treats are made fresh each day from scratch. Check out the selection of holiday-themed desserts. 1004 E. Church St., Sandwich. angiessugarbuzzbakery.com

CheeseKake Ko. – Ashton

Locally owned CheeseKake Ko. is the place to go when you’re craving some cheesecake. About 50 flavors of cheesecake are available on their custom menu. Choices range from simple varieties such as banana cream pie, lemon bar, and red velvet to creations inspired by cereals and candies, such as Reese’s peanut butter cups, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Fruity Pebbles, Twix and Little Debbie Zebra Cakes. There’s even a cheesecake inspired by Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster – a blue cake with cookie crumbles, chocolate swirls and googly eyes. CheeseKake Ko. is located at 906 Main St. in downtown Ashton. cheesekakeko.com

All Chocolate Kitchen – Geneva

Award-winning chef Alain Roby is the mastermind behind this iconic downtown Geneva sweet shop. Menu items include homemade gelato, gourmet chocolates, a rotating selection of seasonal desserts, fudge and more. There’s also a coffee bar and savory delights like pizzas, quiches and more. Marvel at Chef Roby’s incredible chocolate and sugar sculptures, some of which are located in the restaurant. Some of his life-sized sculptures have been featured on national TV shows. 33 S. 3rd St., Geneva. allchocolatekitchen.com

All Chocolate Kitchen in Geneva (Provided photo)

Haylie B’s Bakery – Batavia

Haylie B’s specializes in scratch-made cakes, cupcakes, cookies and bar desserts. The flavors of the delicious treats vary monthly. Some cupcake flavors include not only the classic chocolate and vanilla, but blueberry pancake, cookies & cream, and mocha chip. Try a lemon cheesecake cookie or oatmeal cream pie! 109 E. Wilson St., Batavia. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Aurelio’s Bake Shop – Sterling

Aurelio’s Bake Shop is owned by “cake artist” Aurelio Gallardo, who can create the perfect dessert for your wedding, quinceañera, anniversary, or any special event. He can even make 3-D cakes! The bake shop is also known for their delicious thumbprint cookies, cupcakes, leches cups and cake pops. 2907 Locust St., Sterling. Visit Aurelio’s Bake Shop’s Facebook page.

Milano Bakery – Joliet

Milano Bakery brings old-world baking traditions to Joliet. The family-owned bakery has more than 50 varieties of rolls and bread, along with pastries like strudel, coffee cakes, danish, doughnuts and more - plus scrumptious desserts like dessert bars, cheesecakes, pies, brownies, mini pastries, gourmet cookies and more. Milano Bakery can also create the perfect custom cake for your special occasion. 433 S. Chicago St., Joliet. milanobakery.com

Mad Batter Bakery & Confections – St. Charles

This cute “neighborhood bakery” in downtown St. Charles is a great spot for the perfect breakfast pastry like croissants, muffins and cinnamon rolls, or yeast or cake doughnuts in flavors like apple cinnamon preserve and blueberry glazed, among others. Pick up a gourmet cupcake, mini cannoli or cream puff, or fudge-covered brownie bite for a delicious after-dinner treat. Mad Batter also specializes in custom cookies and cakes for special events. 320 Main St., St. Charles. madaboutbaking.com/

Spring Valley Bakery – Spring Valley

From creatively decorated cookies and cupcakes to specialty holiday creations, this award-winning bakery in Spring Valley is a must-visit. Try a homemade pie, glazed doughnut or warm pastry with your morning cup of coffee. 119 W. St. Paul St., Spring Valley. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

Krumpets Bakery – Fulton

Krumpets has been serving their “elegantly baked” treats for more than a decade, using only handmade ingredients. Their freshly baked desserts include pastries like cinnamon rolls, turnovers, scones, bear claws and caramel pecan rolls; desserts include eclairs/puffs, French macarons, bars, pies, cookies, cakes and bread pudding. 1016 4th St., Fulton. krumpetsbakerycafe.com