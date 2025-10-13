Grace Pettis & Natalie Price to play USF Music at Moser Oct. 14

Grace Pettis will at the USF Music at Moser Concert Series in Joliet at Tuesday, Oct. 14 to showcase songs from her recent album “Down To The Letter” and more. (Photo by Starla Dawn)

Described as a little bit of folk, a little bit of country/Americana and a whole lot of soul, acclaimed artist Grace Pettis will perform at the USF Music at Moser Concert Series in Joliet at Tuesday, Oct. 14 to showcase songs from her recent album “Down To The Letter” and more. The show is a co-bill with Natalie Price. Showtime is 7 p.m.

According to a news release, Pettis is a critically acclaimed, award-winning singer-songwriter whose music blurs folk, country/Americana and soul. Hailing from Alabama and Georgia, Pettis has independently released multiple well-received records and, since signing with MPress Records in 2020, followed up her debut “Working Woman” (2021) with “Down to the Letter” (2024)—an intimate collection chronicling divorce, self-empowerment and rebirth.

Now based in Nashville, Texas-born Price is a singer-songwriter whose music blends Americana, indie folk and melodic pop in what she calls “Ameri-kinda.” Her self-titled full-length debut, “Natalie Price,” showcases her confessional songwriting and wide emotional range — from introspective ballads to catchy, upbeat anthems. The album has garnered praise for its authenticity and cinematic depth, positioning her as a compelling new voice in the Texas music scene, the release stated.

Visit stfrancis.edu/music-at-moser for more information. Tickets start at $15.

For more information, visit gracepettis.com.