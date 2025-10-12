Celebrate Autumn: Late October and November events in Glen Ellyn

The Glen Ellyn Park District has full calendar of seasonal events, offering a wide range of activities for all ages.

This year’s lineup includes events like the Autumn Craft Fair, Boo Bash and the Haunted Trail at Ackerman Park.

With both free events and ticketed activities, there is something for everyone to enjoy this season.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Autumn Movie in the Park: “Wicked”

Date: Thursday, Oct. 16

Time: 6-9:30 p.m.

Location: Main Street Recreation Center, 501 Hill Ave.

Experience the movie “Wicked” under the stars outside the Main Street Recreation Center. Bring your own chairs or blankets and enjoy the free showing, which begins at dusk. Families can meet and take photos with characters from the film. This free event is open to all ages and no registration is required.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Autumn Craft Fair

Date: Saturday, Oct. 18

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Location: Main Street Recreation Center, 501 Hill Ave.

Explore handmade treasures crafted by more than 20 local artisans. Admission to the Autumn Craft Fair is free for shoppers.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Ackerman Haunted Trail

Date: Thursday, Oct. 23 and Friday, Oct. 24

Time: 4-9 p.m.

Location: Ackerman Park, 800 St. Charles Road

Walk along the haunted trail filled with spooky and creepy creatures and sounds. The trail will take about 10 minutes to walk through. The trail will be less scary from 4-6 p.m. Enjoy refreshments for purchase from local vendors while you wait. Anyone over the age of 3 who will be walking the trail must register. The fee is $5 per person.

The Glen Ellyn Park District's Boo Bash is Saturday, Oct. 25. (Photo provided by the Glen Ellyn Park District. )

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Boo Bash

Date: Saturday, Oct. 25

Time: 10-11:30 a.m.

Location: Ackerman Park, 800 St. Charles Road

The Boo Bash is a not-so-spooky family Halloween event for kids ages 2-10 with an adult. Dress up in your favorite costume and trick-or-treat along a trail lined with friendly characters. Enjoy Halloween snacks, refreshments and pick out a pumpkin to take home. The fee is $15 for residents and $25 for nonresidents.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Pumpkins on Main Carving Contest

Date: Monday, Oct. 27 to Friday, Oct. 31

Location: Main Street Recreation Center, 501 Hill Ave.

Submit your pumpkin creation for the community display. Winners will receive prizes, including gift certificates and free rounds of golf. Carve a pumpkin at home and bring it to the Main Street Recreation Center on Monday, Oct. 27 or Tuesday, Oct. 28 between 8:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. The jack-o’-lanterns will be featured outside the facility from Oct. 27-31.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Trunk or Treat at Main Street

Date: Monday, Oct. 27

Time: 4-6 p.m.

Location: Main Street Recreation Center, 501 Hill Ave.

This fun-filled evening will featuring creatively decorated trunks, sweet treats and a pumpkin carving station (while supplies last). Carved pumpkins will be included in the Pumpkins on Main display, with a chance to win prizes.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Tween Hallow’s Eve Dance

Date: Thursday, Oct. 30

Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Location: Lake Ellyn Boathouse, 645 Lenox Road

Enjoy a frightfully fun night at the Tween Hallow’s Eve Silent Disco. Tweens will dance with wireless headphones, enjoy good food, and compete in a festive costume contest. This event is for children ages 9 to 12. Registration is required. The fee is $25 for residents and $30 for nonresidents.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Family Bingo Night

Date: Friday, Nov. 7

Time: 5-7 p.m.

Location: Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road

This fun evening will have bingo, pizza and prizes. Several rounds will be played, and prizes will be awarded at the end of each round. No registration is required. Open to all ages, but children ages 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Bingo cards and pizza are $1 each.

Glen Ellyn Park District’s Autumn Masquerade

Date: Friday, Nov. 7

Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Location: Abbington Distinctive Banquets, 3S002 Route 53

Families can enjoy an evening of dancing with a complimentary photo booth and ice cream sundae bar. The fee is $37 for residents and $50 for nonresidents.

For more information about these events or to register, viit gepark.org.