Award-winning actor and comedian Paul Reiser brings an evening of laughs to McAninch Arts Center

Actor and comedian Paul Reiser will perform at the McAninch Arts Center on the College of DuPage campus at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17.

Voted by Comedy Central as one of the Top 100 Comedians of All Time, Reiser regularly performs sold-out stand-up shows at venues nationwide and over the course of his career, has received multiple Emmys, Golden Globes, American Comedy Awards and Screen Actors Guild nominations, according to a news release from the MAC.

Reiser is well known for his roles in two hit shows for Netflix: “Stranger Things” since 2017 (final season begins this November) and Chuck Lorre’s “The Kominsky Method” (2012-2019), for which he received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor.

Yet many know him best for his role as Paul in “Mad About You,” the long-running Emmy, Peabody and Golden Globe-winning comedy Reiser created and starred in with Helen Hunt (1992-1999). In 2019, the series was revived as a 12-episode limited series, with Reiser and Hunt reprising their roles.

Throughout his career, Reiser has worked with both independent and mainstream filmmakers. Having earned acclaim for his supporting role in the Academy Award-winning film “Whiplash” (2014), Reiser was also seen in frequent collaborator Jeff Baena’s “The Little Hours and Horse Girl,” which premiered at Sundance 2020, the fourth film the pair has worked on together. The veteran actor has garnered praise for notable performances in films such as “Diner” (1982), “Bye Bye Love” (1992), “One Night at McCool’s” (2001) and “The Thing About My Folks” (2005), which Reiser wrote for his co-star Peter Falk.

Reiser has co-created and produced the seven-episode series “There’s Johnny” (2017), a fictional story set behind-the-scenes of Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show circa 1972, co-produced with director David Gordon Green. Coming up, Reiser will be working on a new multi-camera series for Fox and has secured Adam F. Goldberg (“The Goldbergs”) to help write the script with him and Reiser’s son, Leon.

As an author, Reiser’s first book, “Couplehood” (1994), sold over 2 million copies and reached the number one spot on The New York Times bestsellers list. His subsequent books, “Babyhood” (2012) and “Familyhood” (2025), were bestsellers as well.

Tickets are $70-$80. To order tickets, go to AtTheMAC.org, call 630-942-4000 or visit the MAC Box Office. Box Office hours are noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and two hours prior to performance.

The McAninch Arts Center is located at 425 Fawell Blvd. in Glen Ellyn.