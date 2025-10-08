Celebrate National Taco Day this week at one of these award-winning Mexican restaurants

National Taco Day is the second Tuesday of October, which fell on Tuesday, Oct. 7 this year. Even if you missed it, that’s still a great reason to indulge in the crispy, soft, savory and endlessly versatile delight that is the taco.

Carnitas tacos at La Mesa in St. Charles. (Shaw Media photo)

While this holiday offers the perfect excuse to visit your local favorite, northern Illinois is a regional hotspot for exceptional Mexican cuisine, featuring taquerias and restaurants that have earned genuine acclaim.

We asked Shaw Local audiences to vote for their favorite tacos and Mexican restaurants in the 2025 Sauk Valley Favorites, Best of the Illinois Valley and Best of the Fox contests. The votes have been counted and here are some of the best places for tacos in northern Illinois.

BEST OF THE FOX

Next to La Mesa, known for its modern Mexican cuisine, the plaza off First Street in St. Charles is decorated for the holidays. (Shaw Media photo)

Best Mexican Restaurant: La Mesa Modern Mexican, 51 S. 1st St., St. Charles

La Mesa in downtown St. Charles combines traditional Mexican food with a modern flair in beautiful downtown St. Charles. The taco menu includes carne, tinga, gringo, seared tuna, elote-crusted shrimp, Mexican-seasoned fried chicken and more. Enjoy a margarita from the bar, which has one of the largest tequila selections in the area.

One of the Best: Hacienda Real, 1602 Commons Drive, Suite 600, Geneva

One of the Best: Altiro Latin Fusion, 1 S. Stolp Ave., Aurora

Kendall County

Best Mexican Restaurant: Hacienda Real, 585 E. Kendall Drive, Yorkville

Hacienda Real serves authentic Mexican food in a vibrant, unique atmosphere. The homemade taco menu has so many flavors to choose from, including al pastor, grilled steak, grilled shrimp, chorizo, fried fish, marinated octopus, pork carnitas and so much more. The drink menu includes a variety of handcrafted margaritas, plus tequila-based and mezcal-based cocktails.

One of the Best: Que Brava, 1423 Cannonball Trail, Yorkville

One of the Best: Freddie’s Off the Chain Mexican Cuisine, 11 N. Madison Ave., Oswego

McHenry County

Best Mexican Restaurant: El Vado Mexican Restaurant, 929 Front St., McHenry

El Vado has only been in McHenry since 2023, but the Mexican restaurant has made a big impression on locals with its authentic Mexican food. Premium tacos include shrimp, lengua, cecina, carnitas, fish, arrachera, cabeza de puerco, and tripa suave; regular tacos include asada, pollo, chorizo, pastor and ground beef.

One of the Best: El Niagara-Woodstock, 120 1st St., Woodstock

One of the Best: Antigua Mexican Grill, 1500 Carlemont Drive, Crystal Lake

BEST OF THE ILLINOIS VALLEY

Best Mexican Restaurant/Best Tacos: Nina’s Market, 845 1st St., La Salle

Nina’s Market is a restaurant and shop in one convenient location. Shop for authentic Mexican groceries, and grab lunch or dinner to take home. Tacos on the menu include steak, pork, chicken, beef, fish, chorizo, shrimp and more. Tacos are served with cilantro and onions or cheese, tomato and lettuce. Visit the Facebook page for information on daily specials.

One of the Best Mexican Restaurants: Jalapeno’s, 4387 Venture Drive, Peru

One of the Best Mexican Restaurants: Jorge’s Margaritas & Grill, 101 1st St., La Salle

One of the Best Tacos: Tacos Guzman, Mendota-based food truck

One of the Best Tacos: Rip’s Tavern, 311 N. Main St., Ladd

SAUK VALLEY FAVORITES

Favorite Place for Tacos: La Laguna Market, 301 Avenue G, Sterling

An authentic taco shop tucked into a grocery store! Call 815-625-6183 for more information.

One of the Favorites: Kelly’s Mexican Restaurant, 218 Locust St., Sterling

One of the Favorites: Willy’s Restaurant, 3210 W. Lincolnway, Sterling

Favorite Mexican Restaurant: Kelly’s Mexican Restaurant, 218 Locust St., Sterling

Kelly’s in Sterling combines a taste of Ireland with a taste of Mexico! It’s a unique combination that goes back decades, when second-generation co-owner Nancy Kelly-McDonnell decided to add Mexican food to the traditional Irish pub menu. Tacos include steak or chicken fajita tacos, shrimp tacos, al pastor tacos and fish tacos.

One of the Favorites: El Tapatio, 1100 1st Ave., Rock Falls

