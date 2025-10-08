Burgoo Festival takes over Utica for a weekend of stew, shopping and fun

One of northern Illinois’ largest and longest-running fall celebrations, the Burgoo Festival, will take over Utica’s downtown streets on Saturday, Oct. 11 and Sunday, Oct. 12. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The event, which was established in 1969, serves as the main fundraiser for the LaSalle County Historical Society. It’s best known for its namesake: the legendary Burgoo stew, which is slow-cooked overnight in massive iron kettles and served exclusively on Sunday morning, beginning at 9 a.m.

Volunteers and the Burgoo Meister stirred five huge, wood-fired kettles of stew all night Saturday and past lunchtime Sunday during a previous Burgoo Festival.

Shop more than 375 craft and antique vendors at the craft show and flea market. Enjoy live music, family entertainment, live blacksmithing demos and more.

For more information, visit the LaSalle County Historical Society’s website.