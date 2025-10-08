5 things to do in McHenry County: Marengo Settlers’s Days, Algonquin Wine & Dessert Walk

- Marengo Settlers’ Days: This year’s theme is “Mardi Gras.” The event opens Friday, Oct. 10 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 12 in downtown Marengo. Events include a carnival, car show, children’s pet parade, arts and crafts, parade and much more. Visit settlersdays.com for more information.
- The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik: Live at the Woodstock Opera House on Saturday, Oct. 11. The group was formed in Berwyn in 1964 and is the world’s longest-running, Top-10 charting band with all original members still performing. The band is led by Grammy Award-winning artist Jim Peterik, who was also in the band Survivor. Click here for more information.
- The Spazmatics at The Vixen (McHenry): Go back to the ‘80s with the Spazmatics, as they relive the best and the worst of that totally rad decade. Doors open at 7 p.m. Visit vixenmchenry.com/event/the-spazmatics for tickets or more information.
- Hairbangers Ball at 3D Sideouts (Island Lake): Go back to the rockin’ era of big hair on Friday, Oct. 10. Hear hits from bands like Poison, Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses and many more, complete with the look of the ‘80s rock scene. Visit 3dsideouts.com for more information.
- Algonquin Wine & Dessert Walk: Stroll through Algonquin Commons from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11 and sample a variety of 20 wines and desserts. Click here for more information.
The Scene