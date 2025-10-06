The Capitol Fools return to the McAninch Arts Center with unique brand of musical political satire

The musical political satire group the Capitol Fools will perform at the Belushi Performance Hall at the McAninch Arts Center on the campus of the College of DuPage for two show on Sunday, Oct. 12. The shows are at 3 and 6 p.m. (MichaelBrosilow)

The musical political satire group the Capitol Fools will perform at the Belushi Performance Hall at the McAninch Arts Center on the campus of the College of DuPage for two show on Sunday, Oct. 12. The shows are at 3 and 6 p.m.

The Capitol Fools carry on the former comedy troupe the Capitol Steps’ trademark of “putting the ‘mock’ in democracy” by holding up a mirror to the political culture with hilarious song parodies and foolish reflections to inspire laughter, according to a news release.

The Capitol Fools, with their fingers on the pulse of today’s politics and news, are constantly creating new material. The show will feature new musical “appearances” by a host of characters including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Karoline Leavitt, Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Kermit the Frog – plus some audience favorites including Bob Dylan, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Mitch McConnell.

Also included will be the troupe’s hysterical backward talking spoonerisms and signature breakneck costume changes. The Capitol Steps, the witty Washington, D.C. comedy group and predecessors to the Capitol Fools, was formed in December 1981 when three of senator Charles Percy’s (R-Ill.) staff members were asked to entertain the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at its holiday party. The young staffers decided that if entertainers, such as then-President Ronald Reagan, could become politicians, then politicians could become entertainers. They became known for tastefully lampooning the latest news headlines through satirical skits and lyrics set to favorite songs.

The Capitol Steps experienced unwavering popularity for nearly 40 years until 2020 when the impact of COVID on their touring schedule forced them to close. In 2022, the Capitol Steps reunited under the name Capitol Fools to carry on the tradition of delivering sharp and timely political humor.

The McAninch Arts Center is located at 425 Fawell Blvd. in Glen Ellyn. Tickets are $39-$49.

To order tickets, go to AtTheMAC.org, call 630-942-4000 or visit the MAC Box Office. Box Office hours are noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and two hours prior to performance.