Sterling’s Hops on the Rocks beer festival returns this weekend

Hops on the Rock was held at the Main Street Pavilion on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

Hops on the Rock was held at the Main Street Pavilion in Sterling on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

By Aimee Barrows

Sterling’s premier fall beer-tasting event returns to the Sterling Marketplace this weekend, offering beer enthusiasts a chance to sample dozens of unique brews from regional craft vendors.

The annual Hops on the Rock beer festival happens Saturday, Oct. 11. VIP admission starts at 2 p.m., while general admission opens at 3 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m.

The event is for adults 21 and older and includes live music from Jay Vonn and Steve Catron, and food vendors Custer’s Last Stand and Mendoza’s Tacos. VIP tickets cost $50, while general admission tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Designated driver tickets are $10. A photo ID is required to enter the event. This event will proceed rain or shine.

Sterling Marketplace is located at 111 W. Second St.

sterlingmainstreet.org/events/hops-on-the-rock

