Sterling’s Hops on the Rocks beer festival returns this weekend

Hops on the Rock was held at the Main Street Pavilion in Sterling on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

Sterling’s premier fall beer-tasting event returns to the Sterling Marketplace this weekend, offering beer enthusiasts a chance to sample dozens of unique brews from regional craft vendors.

The annual Hops on the Rock beer festival happens Saturday, Oct. 11. VIP admission starts at 2 p.m., while general admission opens at 3 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m.

The event is for adults 21 and older and includes live music from Jay Vonn and Steve Catron, and food vendors Custer’s Last Stand and Mendoza’s Tacos. VIP tickets cost $50, while general admission tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Designated driver tickets are $10. A photo ID is required to enter the event. This event will proceed rain or shine.

Sterling Marketplace is located at 111 W. Second St.

sterlingmainstreet.org/events/hops-on-the-rock