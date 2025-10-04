Chicago Jazz All-Stars open fall season of Saturday Night Concerts at Baker Community Center

Acclaimed jazz pianist Jeremy Kahn (pictured) brings his quartet of Chicago jazz all-stars - including vocalist Petra Van Nuis in her St. Charles debut - to the Baker Community Center, Saturday, Oct. 11. (Photo provided by Jeremy Kahn)

Acclaimed jazz pianist Jeremy Kahn brings his quartet of Chicago jazz all-stars - including vocalist Petra Van Nuis in her St. Charles debut - to the Baker Community Center, Saturday, Oct. 11. The performance opens the Fall season of concerts there produced by the Norris Cultural Arts Center.

According to a news release, Kahn’s quartet includes Eric Schneider, sax and clarinet; Clark Sommers, bass; and Bob Rummage, drums, in addition to the versatile vocalist, Van Nuis.

Born near Chicago and classically trained at Boston’s New England Conservatory, Kahn is one of the most in-demand jazz pianists on the Chicago jazz scene. He lived and performed in New York City for 12 action-packed years, before moving back to his hometown. Although Kahn is mainly a jazz pianist, having played in jazz-type venues around the world, he also plays in pit orchestras for musical theater productions.

A Chicagoan since 2003, Van Nuis sings at all the finest jazz venues in town including the Green Mill, Andy’s Jazz Club, Winter’s Jazz Club, SPACE, Fitzgerald’s Nightclub, and the Jazz Showcase. Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs has presented Van Nuis at the Chicago Cultural Center and Chicago Summer Dance. The Jazz Institute of Chicago has featured her Recession Seven band at the Chicago Jazz Festival and Jazz City.

The Norris-produced Saturday night concert series resumes Nov. 15 with a performance of Big Band/Swing Band music by the popular Shout Section Big Band, conducted by Brett Dean. The series concludes on Dec. 21 with “Holiday Revelry,” a concert presented by Fox Valley Opera, combining elements of bygone TV “holiday specials” with songs of revelry from beloved operas. Links to online ticketing are available at the Norris website.

For more information and a link to online ticketing, visit NorrisCulturalArts.com. In addition to individual tickets, a discounted, full-table-of-six ticket is available. All tickets include three complimentary beverages (wine, beer, soft drinks).