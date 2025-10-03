‘90s rockers Everclear to perform at The Vixen in McHenry on Halloween

Spend your Halloween rocking out to the sounds of one of the biggest ‘90s alt-rock bands, as Everclear, led by founder Art Alexakis, brings the Sparkle and Fade 30th Anniversary Tour to The Vixen in McHenry.

The tour features special guests Sponge and Local H.

“Sparkle and Fade,” Everclear’s platinum-selling, major-label debut album, had a massive impact in 1995 with its chart-topping hit “Santa Monica.”

“Sparkle and Fade was not the first album I had made, but it was the album I had wanted to make my whole life. It changed everything for me and Everclear,” Alexakis said in a news release. “Because of its success and lasting impact, this band has survived and prospered for three decades, and this tour celebrating ‘Sparkle and Fade’ is another way of us saying ‘thank you’ to all of the incredible fans – old and new. We’re excited to travel the U.S. this fall with our fellow ‘90s brethren Local H and Sponge. In addition to all the hits and fan favorites, we’re going to pretty much play the whole album through the course of the show to commemorate this 30th anniversary. If you are a fan of this record, you do not want to miss this tour.”

Since forming in 1992, Everclear has enjoyed a career spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified Gold or Platinum, selling over 6 million records, and achieving 12 Top 40 Hit Singles on Mainstream Rock, Alternative and Adult Top 40 radio, including “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” “I Will Buy You A New Life,” “Wonderful” and “Everything To Everyone,” as well as numerous videos, thousands of shows, and various other accolades, including a 1998 Grammy nomination.

Visit everclearmusic.com/tour or vixenmchenry.com for more information or to purchase tickets.