Uncorked: ‘Come Over October’ and enjoy a glass of wine

There’s something special about October.

Crisp air sharpens as a red, gold and orange blaze of leaves begin to tumble from their branches. Picnic blankets and shorts are traded in for evenings spent by the fire pit wearing a flannel.

Because of that warm spirit, it’s the ideal time to open your front door to friends, family and neighbors for Come Over October. A grassroots movement born from a simple idea: open your door, pour a glass and let wine remind us that it is best served when it brings people together.

The spark came from wine author Karen MacNeil. After decades of writing with clarity and conviction about wine, by spring 2024 she grew frustrated that the industry wasn’t telling its best story.

“For 8,000 years, wine has been a beverage of connection, generosity and authenticity,” MacNeil said. “Every wine drinker in the world has had the experience of sharing wine with someone who was a stranger and after that, they are now a friend. Try doing that with a taco… well, maybe you can.”

As a result, MacNeil’s vision inspired Come Over October. For the entire month, wine lovers are encouraged to host small, casual get-togethers. Importantly, there are no rules about what to pour. It’s an event without pretense. One of wine’s biggest challenges is its mythical gatekeepers. Come Over October calls for wine to do what it does best: unite people around a shared beverage.

At my own table, that spirit of Come Over October will be captured with a white-sauce pizza topped with prosciutto, mushrooms and arugula.

The sauce begins with heavy cream, garlic, butter, salt, pepper and a snowfall of Parmesan. A cheese blend of mozzarella, for melt and pull, and muenster, for creamy tang is used. Mushrooms, sliced paper thin and crisp at the edges lend earthy depth. Ribbons of prosciutto curl as they bake, adding a savory bite. When the pizza emerges, it’s crowned with fresh arugula dressed in olive oil and lemon. Cooked in a stove top pizza oven, dozens will be made and leftovers will be scarce.

Pinot Noir is the perfect companion. Mushrooms and Pinot are one of wine’s great love stories and a trio from our cellar will be poured, along with wines brought over from friends that attend.

Foxen John Sebastiano Vineyard Sta. Rita Hills Pinot Noir 2021 ($56.99) with bright cherry and herbal notes. Hirsch “Bohan-Dillon” Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir 2022 ($45) and its darker fruit structure and forest floor notes. Lastly, Three Sticks Price Family Estates Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir ($55) always has a silky mouthfeel, red fruit and intriguing spice rack characteristics.

This October, that’s the recipe. A crisp crust, a glass of Pinot and laughter that carries into the evening.