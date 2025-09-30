FoxFest brings live Rock ‘n Roll to Geneva

Shaw Local 2024 file photo – Fans of Rock ‘n Roll music are in for a treat Oct. 5 when FoxFest returns to Geneva venues. (Gary Middendorf)

Fans of Rock ‘n Roll music are in for a treat Oct. 5 when FoxFest returns to Geneva venues.

The free night of live music is hosted by FoxFire Steakhouse and Evenflow Music & Spirits, according to a news release.

The night’s main feature from 7 to 8 p.m. is the Geneva School of Rock house band.

The Foxfire stage will include an acoustic blend of indie, country and folk music through the evening, both original music and classic hits.

Rick Weals and Jackie Carol will start the night off with country, folk and a splash of rock.

At 7 p.m., longtime musician Chris Otepka will perform an array of his original music from his extensive catalogue of original music. Otepka’s band Troubled Hubble is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their album “Making Beds in a Burning House” and has reunited to play festivals across the Midwest in celebration of the release of their remastered vinyl.

The Evenflow stage will kick off with a psychedelic blues-infused swamp rock by Izzy & Friends and Weekend Water.

The Fox Valley Jammer’s Club will close out the night.