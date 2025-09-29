The Dixon Historic Theatre rocks in October with national touring artists, tribute bands

Australian-born guitarist and singer Orianthi will perform at The Dixon Historic Theatre Oct. 11. (Photo provided by The Dixon Historic Theatre. )

Get ready to turn the volume up, because October is officially “Rocktober” at The Dixon Historic Theatre.

The beautifully renovated venue is set to host a full month of high-energy music, featuring everything from powerhouse tributes to chart-topping national rock acts.

The month kicks off with a performance from Big Love, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac on Saturday, Oct. 4. The band will play Fleetwood Mac’s legendary hits, including “Go Your Own Way,” “Dreams,” “Second Hand News,” “Landslide” and more. Audiences will be transported back in time to the ‘70s, when Fleetwood Mac ruled the music scene with their soaring harmonies, intricate guitar work, and unforgettable stage presence.

Australian-born guitarist and singer Orianthi will perform Oct. 11. She’s played with guitar icons like Steve Vai, Carlos Santana, and former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora. Orianthi played guitar for Michael Jackson, and was part of the planned “This is It” tour.

If you missed Oasis when they played at Soldier Field in August, you can catch Supersonic, an Oasis tribute, on Saturday, Oct. 18. Audiences will feel like they’re transported back to 1994, when the band from Manchester, England took the world by storm with hits like “Live Forever,” “Supersonic,” “Wonderwall” and more.

Buckcherry will rock The Dixon stage on Sunday, Oct. 19. Buckcherry is a hard rock band from California, best known for their hit single “Sorry.”

Get in the Halloween spirit during a screening of the cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Friday, Oct. 24.

Spend Halloween night with Mariachi Rock Revolution at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. This Austin, Texas-based band will bring their unique sound that combines rock music with traditional mariachi music, in addition to a spectacular light and sound show.

Coming up later this fall, Dishwalla, known best for their 1996 hit “Counting Blue Cars,” will perform on Nov. 29.

Additional shows happening later this season include tributes to Stevie Ray Vaughn on Nov. 9 and Taylor Swift on Dec. 13 (Taylor Swift’s birthday), and Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform on Dec. 27.

For more information about these shows or to buy tickets, visit dixontheatre.com.