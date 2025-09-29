McHenry Outdoor Theatre to host Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl Oct. 3-4

The McHenry Outdoor Theatre is hosting Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl Oct. 3-4. (Photo provided by McHenry Outdoor Theatre. )

The McHenry Outdoor Theatre is hosting Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl Oct. 3-4.

See the exclusive world premiere of the music video, “The Fate of Ophelia,” along with behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot, brand new lyric videos and Swift’s never-before-seen personal reflections on songs from her 12th studio album, “The Life of a Showgirl.”

Tickets are $15 per person (all ages) and are available at the box office when it opens at 5:30 p.m. The movie will start at 7:45 p.m.

Get there early and “shake it off” at the dance party before the movie starts.

“What’s gonna make it so unique is anyone who wants to get up and dance, socialize with other fans we have plenty of room to do so at the drive-in,” said Joe Cicero, director of marketing and promotions for McHenry Outdoor Theatre. “It’s not often that so many people’s favorite artist drops a movie about making their latest album, and to show it here is gonna be special.”

For more information, visit goldenagecinemas.com.